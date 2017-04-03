Afrimat rebuts Competition Commission’s referral

Afrimat, an open-pit mining company which supplies industrial minerals and construction materials, says its subsidiary, Clinker Supplies, does not think there is merit in a Competition Commission complaint alleging abuse of dominance for excessive pricing.

The commission has referred the supplier of a main ingredient in clinker bricks mostly used in the construction of low-income houses for prosecution by the Competition Tribunal.

The commission wants an order from the tribunal declaring that Afrimat must pay the maximum fine allowable — 10% of its annual turnover in SA, including from exports. Afrimat says its subsidiary has been cooperating fully with the commission since 2015.

"Clinker Supplies will vigorously defend itself before the tribunal," Afrimat CEO Andries van Heerden said on Monday.

Afrimat said media coverage had indicated that the complaint and a proposed penalty were against Afrimat, rather than Clinker Supplies. The initial complaint investigated by the commission included allegations of price discrimination and margin squeeze in favour of another Afrimat subsidiary, SA Block.

However, following its investigation the commission only referred an excessive pricing complaint to the tribunal, the company said.

"Afrimat’s view is that there is no merit in the excessive pricing allegations and it is with this in mind that we continued to engage with the commission," Van Heerden said.

He said Clinker Supplies would continue to price clinker competitively against various substitute aggregates, which were widely available.

Van Heerden said Afrimat and Clinker Supplies would value the opportunity to present their case to the tribunal and look forward to seeing the matter finalised.