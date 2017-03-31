Glencore in talks to sell a bundle of its global oil storage stakes

London — Swiss-based commodities trading and mining giant Glencore is in advanced talks to sell a bundle of its global oil-storage stakes, sources familiar with the matter said, following a boom period for storage companies.

If the sale reaches completion, Glencore will likely end up with minority stakes in the assets. The company owns much of its storage-terminal interests via joint ventures and is selling half of these stakes, the sources said. A spokesman for Glencore declined to comment.

"It’s an exotic combination of assets with a variety of functions, mainly storage. It’s most, if not all, of Glencore’s global liquid storage," one source said.

The portfolio includes assets in Argentina, Belgium and Madagascar, the source said: "As a bundle it would appeal to someone looking for an entry point to certain countries."

Reuters