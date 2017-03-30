Historic delinquent director declaration for Skyport

The Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) has succeeded for the first time in getting a court order declaring a director delinquent under the Companies Act.

High Court in Cape Town Judge Dennis Davis declared Owen Wienand, a director of Skyport Corporation, which is in liquidation, a delinquent director for seven years on the grounds of his "gross negligence" and flagrant violation of his duties as a director.

The CIPC had asked the court to declare Wienand a delinquent director in perpetuity, but the judge turned this down.

Skyport, which was established in 2007, sold shares to the public on the basis that it would establish a new international airport near Malmesbury in the Western Cape. This was despite the fact that the Civil Aviation Authority had rejected its application for a licence. It purchased land for R140m for this purpose and told the CIPC that it would list on the JSE

In the first phase, 20-million shares were made available to the public at a startup price of R1.75 each.

On Monday, Wienand was found to have allowed Skyport to continue operating even though it was in a parlous and insolvent condition. Judge Davis found that he extracted cash from the company’s bank account in order to pay director fees, to continue with the business despite knowing that there was no business case for the company, and that he failed to maintain proper accounting systems.

Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies appointed inspectors to investigate the affairs of the company in 2008-09 because of red flags raised over the security of returns for investors.

The CIPC inspectors found that Skyport had consumed significant amounts of revenue and that it was commercially insolvent, as it had no ready realisable assets to meet its liabilities.

Wienand was found to have contravened numerous provisions of the Companies Act including making offers to the public for the sale of Skyport shares without a prospectus; failing to hold annual general meetings; failing to keep proper minutes of meetings and proper accounting records; failing to ensure that the annual financial statements were compiled and submitted to an annual general meeting; and failing to follow procedure in the allocation of shares to directors and officers.

Wienand admitted that he had failed to keep proper receipts of the expenses incurred by Skyport and did not dispute that cash withdrawals had taken place, but said there was no evidence presented to the court showing that these were not due to him.

He also admitted that Skyport’s only source of income was from the sale of shares, which was used to pay directors’ salaries and operational expenses. It only had R600 in its bank account. He said that the company’s assets had been consumed in the process of trying to get a licence.