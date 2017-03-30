BP spots chance to raise profit from trading desk

Oil major BP expects its trading operations to benefit from growing crude trade on the back of abundant US, Canadian and Brazilian production and rising energy demand in Asia, according to a top executive.

Tufan Erginbilgic, the head of BP’s downstream division — which includes one of the world’s most powerful trading desks, said he wanted to expand BP’s trading activities using long-term deals on third-party oil and products.

Shale oil production has turned the US into an exporter of crude and products, while Canada is developing its vast oil sands deposits and Brazil is developing huge offshore fields.

"There will be more flows in the world because where crude production will increase is the US, Canada, Brazil, and refining will increase in Asia and the Middle East," Erginbilgic said in an interview. "We are not shy of optimising the opportunities in any of our businesses," he said when asked if BP planned to expand its trading operations as flows increased.

BP, which employs about 1,800 people in oil trading, trades more than 5-million barrels per day of oil and refined products and is exceeded only by rival Royal Dutch/Shell and trading house Vitol.

The trading unit does not normally disclose results separately from the downstream business, which includes refining and petrochemical production. But industry experts estimate trading profits can be more than $1bn in a good year.

In an unusual move, BP said its oil trading had a loss in the fourth quarter of 2016, partly due to a $70m lawsuit. It coincided with an oil price rally after Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) announced plans to cut output.

"Our supply and trading is more about physical barrels than people realise," said Erginbilgic, referring to a common perception that BP trades heavily on paper positions.

He also said BP wanted to expand its long-term deals to trade on crude and products from third parties.

The world is becoming saturated with barrels of light crude from US shale producers, while Opec’s cuts are reducing flows of the heavier grades that Opec states mostly produce.

This benefited Atlantic basin refineries, which were less sophisticated than modern Asian and Middle Eastern plants, which could deal with heavy and more complex grades of crude, said Erginbilgic.

This should boost prices of heavier fuel oil.

