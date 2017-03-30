Boeing takes huge bet on 747 hauling cargo, not people

Boeing has a temporary plan to save the iconic but slow-selling 747 jumbo jetliner: buying its own aircraft and leasing them to cargo haulers.

With the effective shutdown by Congress of the US Export-Import Bank, which traditionally has helped overseas carriers buy aircaft, Boeing lost a key sales tool. Making matters worse, leasing companies have been hesitant to finance a plane with a dwindling customer base. So, Boeing is now hiring out the massive 747s to cargo carriers in countries such as Russia and Azerbaijan, which increases the company’s exposure to potential defaults on payments.

Until the end of 2016, Boeing had provided financing valued at $1.26bn to 747 customers through Boeing Capital Corporation, filings show. That is about a fivefold increase from the close of 2012. In fact, 747-related loans and operating leases now account for about a quarter of the portfolio managed by Boeing’s lending arm.

As the air-cargo market recovers, the strategy may pay off for Boeing. The manufacturer recently landed a crucial 747 order from United Parcel Service that could serve as a bridge to the future for the wide-body plane. But tomorrow’s 747 — a symbol of luxury travel when it made its debut with Pan-American World Airways in 1970 — most likely is not to be flying globe-trotting tourists. It will instead haul oversize cargo like oil-drilling equipment as demand fades for bulky four-engine passenger carriers.

"We believe in the long-term need for this aircraft," said George Dimitroff, head of valuations for Flight Ascend Consultancy. "As long as they don’t overproduce, which Boeing aren’t doing at the current rate, we believe there will be long-term demand."

Dwindling sales

Boeing recorded more than $2.1bn in losses on the 747-8, the latest version, in 2015 and 2016 as it slowed production to keep pace with dwindling sales. The company received a big boost in 2016, when UPS ordered 14 of the jumbo freighters and took options that would double the original order size. The sale was the largest Boeing has landed for the redesigned 747 since November 2007, according to the manufacturer’s website.

It is unusual — and risky — for an aircraft maker to buy and lease its own product on a large scale. If the cargo carriers default or do not renew operating leases, it would be Boeing Capital’s responsibility to line up other customers, a challenge in a niche market. If the aircraft experiences a greater-than-expected decline in value, Boeing’s earnings or cash flow could be "materially adversely affected", according to the filing.

It is also a shift for Boeing Capital, which has whittled down its loan portfolio by two-thirds from $12.2bn at the start of 2004. Since selling the General Electric unit in 2004, Boeing Capital has focused on supporting the company’s aircraft sales and managing a portfolio of loans and operating leases aimed primarily at out-of-production aircraft.

