Aveng shareholders give Kutana deal the greenlight

29 March 2017 - 15:18 Nqobile Dludla
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Shareholders in Aveng approved the sale of a 51% stake in the Grinaker-LTA business to Kutana Construction, the company said on Wednesday, bringing in a partner owned by black women.

The deal helps Aveng, a 125-year-old company, to align the business with black economic empowerment (BEE) requirements and policies aimed at transforming the construction industry.

In October, the company announced plans to dispose of a 51% beneficial interest and a 45% economic interest to Kutana construction, a black women-owned entity, for R756m to help the business become profitable again and introduce a black partner.

COMPANY COMMENT: Building companies seek answer to stasis

Look to JSE-listed construction and engineering companies’ trajectory for answers
Companies
1 month ago

Construction industry is building inclusivity — at last

Seven groups are set to drive transformation by each paying millions to promote black ownership
Money & Investing
1 month ago

The 51% interest represents the legal voting position of the shares held by Kutana, while the 45% economic interest represents the benefit attributable to the firm.

Aveng said a majority of shareholders approved the disposal at its general meeting.

Aveng’s share price rose 1.29% to R7.04 after the announcement.

Aveng was one of seven construction companies that agreed in October to contribute a total of R1.5bn over the next 12 years towards a fund to develop skills in the sector and give black workers a bigger role.

Reuters

