Smaller refining profits take shine out of higher oil price for BP

07 February 2017 - 10:08 AM Rakteem Katakey
The BP logo is displayed at a London petrol station. Picture: REUTERS
London — BP reported fourth-quarter earnings that missed analyst estimates after higher oil prices failed to fully compensate for lower income from refining.

Profit adjusted for one-time items and inventory changes more than doubled from a year earlier to $400m, but fell short of the $567.7m average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

Adjusted downstream profit before interest and tax, which includes refining and trading, fell 28% to $877m.

While crude’s rebound from its biggest slump in a generation is starting to ease the pressure on the major producers, declining refining profits have hampered their recovery.

At BP, the partial shutdown of its US Whiting refinery, the company’s largest, in the fourth quarter hurt sales, while the expense of the turnaround drove up costs.

Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon Mobil and Chevron also missed earnings estimates for the period.

BP’s oil and gas production totalled 2.19-million barrels of oil equivalent a day in the quarter, down 5.5% from a year earlier, according to a statement.

The company’s shares have fallen 6.5% in London this year, compared with a 3.1% decline for Shell’s B shares and a 3.3% drop at Total.

BP rose 44% last year, the first annual gain in three.

Bloomberg

