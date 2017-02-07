General Motors surprises investors by posting record annual profit
The moves GM has made to cut production of flagging cars contrasts with the pressure Donald Trump has put on GM and its US peers to build new plants at home
Swelling inventories, rising incentives and a flat US vehicle market usually suggest General Motors (GM) will be preparing investors for a tough year. Instead, the biggest US vehicle maker posted record annual profit on Tuesday, and said it foresaw more growth on the horizon.
GM expects to match or exceed last year’s results in large part because lucrative sport utility vehicles keep selling well in North America, where its adjusted profit margin slipped to 8.4% in the fourth quarter, from 10% a year earlier. CEO Mary Barra has accelerated cost cuts by using levers within GM’s labour contracts to lay off workers making struggling models such as the Camaro sports car or Cruze compact.
The moves GM has made early this year to dial back production of flagging cars contrasts with the pressure President Donald Trump has put on the carmaker and its US peers to build new plants at home. To keep profits humming, Barra needs to address inventory that would take about 108 days to work through at January’s selling rate — more than a month’s worth of extra supply compared with this time last year.
"We expect 2017 to be another very strong year," Chuck Stevens, GM’s chief financial officer, told reporters on Tuesday in Detroit. "On passenger cars, we will continue to be very disciplined in aligning supply and demand. We will react to market dynamics."
GM rose 1.5% to $37.40 as of 7.55am in New York, before the start of regular trading. The shares rose 2.4% in 2016.
Cutting shifts
GM spent almost $4,600 a vehicle on incentives in January, about 12% more than a year earlier, according to Autodata. Dealers are carrying as much as 11 months worth of Buick LaCrosse sedans, Autodata said earlier in February.
Boosting profits in spite of the supply challenges may be doable because GM can cut temporary workers at its US plants without paying costly buyouts. The carmaker has already eliminated entire shifts at factories making the Cruze and Camaro, as well as the LaCrosse and Cadillac CT6 sedans.
When GM dialed back production of the Lacrosse and CT6 at its plant in Michigan, it cut 638 temporary and 493 full-time workers, according to a notice filed with the state in December.
Cost reductions helped carry GM to fourth-quarter net income of $1.8bn, in line with analyst estimates. Revenue climbed almost 11% to $43.9bn, topping the average projection for $41.2bn. Adjusted earnings rose to $1.28 per share, exceeding the $1.17 average prediction by 21 analysts.
Bloomberg
