General Motors surprises investors by posting record annual profit

Swelling inventories, rising incentives and a flat US vehicle market usually suggest General Motors (GM) will be preparing investors for a tough year. Instead, the biggest US vehicle maker posted record annual profit on Tuesday, and said it foresaw more growth on the horizon.

GM expects to match or exceed last year’s results in large part because lucrative sport utility vehicles keep selling well in North America, where its adjusted profit margin slipped to 8.4% in the fourth quarter, from 10% a year earlier. CEO Mary Barra has accelerated cost cuts by using levers within GM’s labour contracts to lay off workers making struggling models such as the Camaro sports car or Cruze compact.

The moves GM has made early this year to dial back production of flagging cars contrasts with the pressure President Donald Trump has put on the carmaker and its US peers to build new plants at home. To keep profits humming, Barra needs to address inventory that would take about 108 days to work through at January’s selling rate — more than a month’s worth of extra supply compared with this time last year.