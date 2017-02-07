Companies

Deutsche Boerse backs CE Carsten Kengeter in insider trading investigation

07 February 2017 - 11:55 AM Maria Sheahan
The trading floor of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, operated by Deutsche Boerse. Picture: WIKICOMMONS/DON'TWORRY
The trading floor of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, operated by Deutsche Boerse. Picture: WIKICOMMONS/DON'TWORRY

Frankfurt — Deutsche Boerse’s supervisory board backed CE Carsten Kengeter, who is the focus of an insider trading investigation.

German police and prosecutors have searched Kengeter’s office and apartment in investigating whether secret merger talks with LSE were under way when Kengeter bought shares in his company in December 2015.

But the board said it had found that talks with the London Stock Exchange had not yet started in 2015.

Deutsche Boerse said on Tuesday that "extensive conversations with external experts and a renewed analysis of the processes in the year 2015" had cleared Kengeter.

The board had unanimously expressed its full confidence in him.

Reuters

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Vague Zwane fails to impress miners
Companies / Mining
2.
Eskom to publish ‘cleansed’ report on meltdown
Companies / Energy
3.
EXCLUSIVE: Incriminating Eskom report kept in a ...
Companies / Energy
4.
Ford tells Kuga owners to check their wheel nuts, ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
Eskom to publish ‘cleansed’ report on meltdown
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

German prosecutors probe possible insider trading by Deutsche Boerse CEO
Companies

EU said to warn Deutsche Boerse-LSE merger may crush rivals
World / Europe

Brexit a spanner in the works for LSE and Deutsche Boerse merge
World / Europe

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.