Deutsche Boerse backs CE Carsten Kengeter in insider trading investigation

Frankfurt — Deutsche Boerse’s supervisory board backed CE Carsten Kengeter, who is the focus of an insider trading investigation.

German police and prosecutors have searched Kengeter’s office and apartment in investigating whether secret merger talks with LSE were under way when Kengeter bought shares in his company in December 2015.

But the board said it had found that talks with the London Stock Exchange had not yet started in 2015.

Deutsche Boerse said on Tuesday that "extensive conversations with external experts and a renewed analysis of the processes in the year 2015" had cleared Kengeter.

The board had unanimously expressed its full confidence in him.

