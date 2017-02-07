Astral’s plague of woes plays havoc with profit

Astral says the pain will continue well into 2017.

The domestic chicken industry has also complained that the dumping of cheap chicken imports by the EU has bitten deeply into profit.

If that were not enough, Astral says its electricity supply will stop on or after February 22 after Lekwa Local Municipality in Mpumalanga was given a deadline by Eskom to make outstanding electricity payments. Lekwa started defaulting in 2013.

Astral says it is a fully paid-up client of the municipality and will take legal action if necessary. It seems unbelievable that Eskom and municipalities can threaten business — big, medium and small — which also has to cope with poor trading conditions. Astral’s largest feed-milling and poultry-processing operations are in Standerton.

Astral CEO Chris Schutte says that if the power is cut, 11.5-million chickens will not be fed. That puts 4,115 jobs at risk.

Astral sold less chicken by weight, mainly as a result of SA’s new brining regulations. These restrict the volume of fluid that can be injected into chicken to make it succulent.

Meanwhile, high maize and soya input prices will continue to hurt the industry. Maize and soya crops, which are a big cost component of chicken feed, have been devastated by drought. Astral had also introduced production cutbacks to alleviate pressure caused by poultry overstocking.

Astral’s earnings per share and headline earnings per share are expected to slip "not more than 75%" on the first quarter in 2016. Investors should be grateful for small mercies.