Companies

UNION AGREEMENT

UniCredit in job cut deal ahead of share issue

06 February 2017 - 06:17 AM Valentina Za
The headquarters of UniCredit bank in Milan, Italy. Picture: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
The headquarters of UniCredit bank in Milan, Italy. Picture: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Milan — Italy’s biggest bank UniCredit said on Saturday it had signed a deal with trade unions to cut 3,900 jobs in the country as it prepares to launch a record €13bn share issue.

A total of 14,000 job cuts by 2019 are key to a business plan unveiled in December by UniCredit CE Jean Pierre Mustier to bolster the bank’s balance sheet. The plan also includes
the proposed sale of €17.7bn in bad debts.

UniCredit has said it will book one-off restructuring costs of €1.7bn in the fourth quarter to cut a total of 5,600 jobs.

"With the agreement defined today, the negotiations with the trade unions in the affected countries [Italy, Germany, Austria] have been completed," the bank said.

The cuts in Italy will be carried out on a voluntary basis and UniCredit has committed to hiring 1,300 people over the next three years.

"It’s a good accord which paves the way for the capital increase," said Massimo Masi, secretary general at the UILCA bank workers’ union.

To offset fourth-quarter losses stemming mainly from €8.1bn in loan writedowns, UniCredit will sell new shares, starting from Monday, in Italy’s biggest ever corporate cash call.

Reuters

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Tax deal enables Anglo to sell its Kumba stake
Companies / Mining
2.
EXCLUSIVE: Incriminating Eskom report kept in a ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Bank of China closes accounts of Gupta-linked firm
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Alexander Forbes departures spur reshuffling
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Alexander Forbes departures spur reshuffling
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Generali jumps on report Intesa plans takeover
Companies

UniCredit seeks €13bn from investors for restructure plan
Companies / Financial Services

Renzi resignations puts Italian banks on knife edge
World / Europe

Euro, Italian shares up on Monte Paschi rescue hopes
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.