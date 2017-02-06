UniCredit in job cut deal ahead of share issue

Milan — Italy’s biggest bank UniCredit said on Saturday it had signed a deal with trade unions to cut 3,900 jobs in the country as it prepares to launch a record €13bn share issue.

A total of 14,000 job cuts by 2019 are key to a business plan unveiled in December by UniCredit CE Jean Pierre Mustier to bolster the bank’s balance sheet. The plan also includes

the proposed sale of €17.7bn in bad debts.

UniCredit has said it will book one-off restructuring costs of €1.7bn in the fourth quarter to cut a total of 5,600 jobs.

"With the agreement defined today, the negotiations with the trade unions in the affected countries [Italy, Germany, Austria] have been completed," the bank said.

The cuts in Italy will be carried out on a voluntary basis and UniCredit has committed to hiring 1,300 people over the next three years.

"It’s a good accord which paves the way for the capital increase," said Massimo Masi, secretary general at the UILCA bank workers’ union.

To offset fourth-quarter losses stemming mainly from €8.1bn in loan writedowns, UniCredit will sell new shares, starting from Monday, in Italy’s biggest ever corporate cash call.

Reuters