JPMorgan Chase gets go-ahead to underwrite corporate bonds in China

06 February 2017 - 11:19 AM Sumeet Chatterjee
Hong Kong — JPMorgan Chase said on Monday it had received approval and licence to underwrite corporate bonds in China’s interbank bond market, making it the first US-headquartered bank to do so.

The licence enabled JPMorgan to underwrite debt financing instruments issued by nonfinancial entities, including commercial papers, medium-term notes and other instruments approved by regulators, it said.

The licence was granted by the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors (NAFMII), which oversees the Chinese interbank bond market, JPMorgan said in a statement.

China was the third-largest bond market in the world with 43.7-trillion yuan ($6.37-trillion) outstanding at the end of 2016 with the interbank bond market accounting for more than 90%, said China Central Depository and Clearing.

In September last year, JPMorgan was granted a business licence to operate a fully owned fund management business in China, allowing it to set up an office in Shanghai free-trade zone.

Reuters

