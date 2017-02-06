Johnson & Johnson unit in implant lawsuit

Wilmington, Delaware/Los Angeles — A Johnson & Johnson (J&J) unit is allegedly selling defective breast implants that are causing health problems for some women, including muscle pain and nausea, according to the first state-court lawsuit in California over the devices.

J&J’s Mentor Worldwide unit failed to conduct proper studies of its silicone-based implants’ health risks that were mandated by government regulators, lawyers for Rexine Mize said in the suit filed on Thursday in Los Angeles. Leaks from the devices are causing a variety of ailments for Mize and other women, she says in the complaint.

J&J spokesman Ernie Knewitz did not immediately return calls on Friday seeking comment on the lawsuit.

Mentor, Allergan and Sientra are the only companies authorised by the US Food and Drug Administration to sell silicone implants in the US after the agency lifted a 14-year ban on the devices in 2006.

The breast-implant market was about $635m in 2016 with 80% of women opting for the silicone-based version, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.