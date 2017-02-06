REAL ESTATE
Hudson’s Bay in takeover bid of US chain Macy’s
The Canadian company remains mum on a takeover of the struggling US retailer and its strong real estate portfolio
New York — Hudson’s Bay has made a takeover approach for struggling retailer Macy’s, people familiar with the matter said, trying to push further into the US market where it already owns the Lord & Taylor and Saks Fifth Avenue chains.
While the Toronto-based company faces financing and operating challenges in completing a deal to buy Macy’s, it could use its existing foothold in the US to save on administrative costs and have more negotiating power with its vendors.
Shares of Macy’s closed up 6.4% at $32.69 on Friday. Hudson’s Bay rose to C$10.39.
Talks between the companies are at an early stage, one of the people said.
The sources asked not to be identified because the negotiations are confidential.
Hudson’s Bay said it does not comment on rumours or speculation, while Macy’s declined to comment.
Macy’s is in the midst of a turnaround engineered by chairman and CEO Terry Lundgren, who assumed leadership of the company in 2004. Lundgren is set to step down in 2017 and could earn $80.24m if there is a change of company control, according to a filing.
Hudson’s Bay has traditionally financed deals through its joint ventures, giving it the ability to pull off deals many peers might struggle to do without affecting their credit rating
Macy’s has also been under pressure from activist hedge fund Starboard Value since 2015 to separate its real estate from its retail business to better monetise its real estate assets.
Starboard estimated those assets to be worth $21bn. Starboard held about 1% of Macy’s stock as of September 30 2016, making it the company’s 15th largest shareholder.
Starboard founder Jeff Smith was unavailable for comment.
Real Estate Assets
Macy’s has about 900 stores in the US, a figure that includes its Bloomingdale’s outlets and its flagship store in New York City’s Herald Square.
Hudson’s Bay is well known for making money off its real estate assets. After buying Saks for $2.9bn in 2013, it secured a $1.25bn 20-year mortgage for its Fifth Avenue flagship location in New York, valuing the property at $3.7bn.
Should Hudson’s Bay acquire Macy’s, it would probably bring similar real estate prowess to the retailer’s locations. However, if Hudson’s Bay opted to sell some less desirable locations, it would have to compete with a flood of properties for sale, as other struggling retailers also shed properties.
Hudson’s Bay has traditionally financed deals through its joint ventures, giving it the ability to pull off deals many peers might struggle to do without affecting their credit rating.
It has a partnership with Canada’s RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and with US-based Simon Property Group.
The Wall Street Journal said Hudson’s Bay could raise equity and debt against its real estate portfolio to fund the deal.
Cowen and Company said in an analyst note that Macy’s had attractive qualities for a buyer, including a low price to earnings valuation of 10 times, $2.8bn of free cash flow and a large real estate portfolio.
But chances of a deal were dim, the note said.
Cowen said in the note that Macy’s’ struggling turnaround and the continued pressure it faced from Amazon made a deal unlikely. It said Amazon itself could be a potential buyer of the company, given its expansion into physical stores.
Amazon did not immediately return a request for comment.
Founded in 1670, Hudson’s Bay began as primarily a fur trading business and once owned more than 40% of what is now Canada and also a significant portion of Minnesota and North Dakota.
It was acquired in 2008 by mall developer NRDC Equity Partners, headed by Richard Baker. The company, which is still run by Baker, went public in 2012.
Reuters
Please login or register to comment.