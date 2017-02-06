Google ordered to turn over e-mails

New York — A US judge has ordered Google to comply with search warrants seeking customer e-mails stored outside the US, diverging from a federal appeals court that reached the opposite conclusion in a similar case involving Microsoft.

US magistrate Judge Thomas Rueter in Philadelphia ruled on Friday that transferring e-mails from a foreign server so that FBI agents could review them locally as part of a domestic fraud probe did not qualify as a seizure.

The judge said this was because there was "no meaningful interference" with the account holder’s "possessory interest" in the data sought.

"Though the retrieval of the electronic data by Google from its multiple data centres abroad has the potential for an invasion of privacy, the actual infringement of privacy occurs at the time of disclosure in the US," Rueter wrote.

Google, a unit of Mountain View, California-based Alphabet, said on Saturday: "The magistrate in this case departed from precedent and we plan to appeal [against] the decision.