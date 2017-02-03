COMPANY COMMENT: Votes a barometer of a company’s climate

Imagine this in the political sphere: "The ANC has won the right to govern the country by the requisite majority."

It wouldn’t have been tolerated; not even when the National Party was in power.

That investors put up with it for decades is a sign of just how cosy the environment was.

Now trawling through the detailed results of voting at AGMs provides a wealth of information about the inner workings of a company; or at least of how the big shareholders are getting along.

On Wednesday, mining group Tharisa held its AGM at which all the resolutions were passed; some received a remarkable 100% support from shareholders. Inevitably, this meant the few resolutions that were opposed by 20%-plus deserved some scrutiny.

There were three in particular — placing unissued shares under the directors’ control, giving the directors authority to issue shares for cash and the disapplication of pre-emptive rights were all opposed by more than 20% of the shareholders.

This pattern suggests a significant minority is happy enough with the directors, but not so happy that they’ll give them an entirely free rein.

Significantly, the reappointment of external auditors received 100% backing, which suggested one thing: the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) holds no shares in Tharisa.

By contrast, over at Nampak, there was an 11% vote against the reappointment of the external auditors, Deloitte’s. This vote is in line with the PIC’s interest in Nampak. The only other resolution that came up against opposition was the re-election of Phinda Madi. A whopping 36.7% of shareholders opposed her.