Will they or won’t they? Major US companies are lining up against Trump’s ban

"We share your goal of ensuring that our immigration system meets today’s security needs and keeps our country safe," said a draft of the letter obtained by Bloomberg News.

"We are concerned, however, that your recent executive order will affect many visa holders who work hard here in the US and contribute to our country’s success."

The action comes after Trump signed an executive order on Friday prohibiting entry by refugees and people from seven majority-Muslim nations.

Citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Sudan, Somalia, Syria and Yemen would be banned from entering the US for 90 days, while the government determines what information it needs to safely admit visitors.

Spokespeople for Facebook, Google and Microsoft declined to comment. Amazon did not have an immediate comment, while Apple could not be reached.

The draft also states that "our nation’s compassion is part of what makes it exceptional", and continues by offering to help the administration come up with ways to set up thorough screening while avoiding a complete suspension to US refugee programmes.