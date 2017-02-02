US woes spur merger rush

London — With pent-up demand and the challenges of an unpredictable US administration ahead, companies seeking to get deals done kicked off 2017 with a bang.

Global mergers and acquisition activity was $224bn in January, the highest volume since 2000 in the first month of the year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. For the first time since 2008, Europe topped North America on the list of target regions, as firms from Swiss drug maker Actelion to Italian eyewear maker Luxottica Group agreed to be bought.

Pent-up demand from 2016, when investors had to contend with volatile markets and rising bond yields, which make debt financing for deals more expensive, contributed to the surge, analysts say.

But in January, investors received an additional incentive: Donald Trump. While some speculate the US president’s appointment of a probusiness cabinet signals a deal-friendly approach, others note his repeated objection to the merger between AT&T and Time Warner as cause for concern.

"There might be a sense of ‘Let’s get these deals done and dusted before Trump really gets into a stride,’" Jasper Lawler, a market analyst at London Capital Group, said. "Stock markets are close to all-time highs, yields are slightly firmer and there is a general sense of confidence; at the same time, the Trump administration could be a bit more hostile to deals, if you go by some of the rhetoric in his campaign."

Bloomberg