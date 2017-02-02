Uber leaves Taiwan as fines mount

The transport ministry said on Thursday it was preparing to charge Uber T$230m in penalties and would issue an order to halt operations.

The order would be executed by the Taipei’s office of commerce, an official at the transport ministry told AFP.

Pre-empting the order, Uber said in a statement on its website that it would suspend service on the island from February 10.

"In the face of this impasse, we must create a new path forward," the company said.

"We hope that pressing pause will reset the conversation and inspire President Tsai to take action," it added.

Uber had in November warned President Tsai Ing-wen in an open letter that actions against the firm were scaring away foreign investors.

Tsai’s administration is pushing for Taiwan to foster its own "Asian Silicon Valley" to help kick-start the economy by encouraging and fostering start-up technologies.

But Uber on Thursday slammed the government for shunning new business models.

"Unfortunately, the government has moved further and further away from embracing innovation and setting the stage for a 21st century transportation policy," it said.