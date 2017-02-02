Strike brews at BHP Billiton copper mine
Escondida mine workers vote against wage offer
Santiago/Melbourne — Workers at BHP Billiton’s Escondida copper mine in Chile have voted against the company’s latest wage offer, opening the door for a strike and potentially heralding a wave of stoppages at global suppliers after a rally. Prices rose to more than $6,000 a tonne in London.
About 99% of members voted in favour of a strike that could start on Monday, according to a statement from Union Number 1.. Its 2,492 members represent about 95% of Escondida’s workers.
The project is the world’s largest copper mine and is forecast to produce about 1.1-million tonnes in the 12 months to June 30, according to BHP.
Copper has surged to the highest since 2015 as demand recovered and investors anticipated higher infrastructure spending from Donald Trump’s new administration.
Citigroup has warned of the increased risk of strikes in 2017, as workers seek pay rises, with almost a fifth of global mine capacity facing contract renewals. While there was still time for an 11th-hour agreement under Chilean law, a strike at Escondida would serve as a precedent for another 15 contracts up for renewal in the country, BTG Pactual said.
"The strength of the vote closes the door to any attempt by the company to introduce its disastrous plans to lower costs through making the workforce cheaper," the union said. "If Escondida imposes its policies, it will pave the way for other companies to do the same."
A request for comment from BHP Billiton was not immediately answered.
A strike at Escondida would add to expectations of more disruption in copper in 2017 after a benign 2016, UBS Group analyst Daniel Morgan said by phone from Sydney. About 1-million tonnes of output, or 5% of supply, may be disrupted in 2017 compared with about 600,000 tonnes in 2016, he said.
Grasberg Dispute
Three-month copper, which has risen about 32% over the past 12 months, ended at $5,991 a tonne on the London Metal Exchange on Tuesday, the highest close since June 2015 as the Escondida vote was under way. On Wednesday, the metal erased losses to gain as much as 0.3% to $6,007, and was at $6,000 in London morning trade.
The potential stoppage at Escondida coincides with an interruption to supplies from Indonesia’s Grasberg, the world’s second-biggest mine in which exports of concentrate have been halted amid a dispute between Freeport-McMoRan, the world’s biggest publicly traded copper producer and
the government.
A halt to shipments from Grasberg, flooding and road disruption around Freeport’s Cerro Verde mine in Peru and some shipping delays because of poor weather in northern Peru were among issues affecting supply, Morgan said.
"The copper price does seem to be supported," he said.
UBS forecasts copper to average $6,600 a tonne in 2017.
Pay Demand
In talks through January at Escondida, the company offered workers no wage increase and a reduction of benefits, according to the union, while workers demanded a 7% pay rise and a bonus of 25-million Chilean pesos ($39,000). In a statement on January 24, Melbourne-based BHP said it had kept full healthcare coverage for workers and added new benefits.
Chilean rules give both sides two days to ask for an extension of five working days to continue negotiating.
If they do, talks would run until next week, when an additional five-day extension could be requested.
Last month, a strike at Yamana Gold’s El Penon gold-silver mine in Chile ended after the Toronto-based company offered to pay a 13-million-peso bonus, a 30,000 peso salary increase this year and 10,000 peso raises in 2018 and
2019, according to Chile’s Mining Federation.
Bloomberg
Please login or register to comment.