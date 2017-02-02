Strike brews at BHP Billiton copper mine

"The strength of the vote closes the door to any attempt by the company to introduce its disastrous plans to lower costs through making the workforce cheaper," the union said. "If Escondida imposes its policies, it will pave the way for other companies to do the same."

A request for comment from BHP Billiton was not immediately answered.

A strike at Escondida would add to expectations of more disruption in copper in 2017 after a benign 2016, UBS Group analyst Daniel Morgan said by phone from Sydney. About 1-million tonnes of output, or 5% of supply, may be disrupted in 2017 compared with about 600,000 tonnes in 2016, he said.

Grasberg Dispute

Three-month copper, which has risen about 32% over the past 12 months, ended at $5,991 a tonne on the London Metal Exchange on Tuesday, the highest close since June 2015 as the Escondida vote was under way. On Wednesday, the metal erased losses to gain as much as 0.3% to $6,007, and was at $6,000 in London morning trade.

The potential stoppage at Escondida coincides with an interruption to supplies from Indonesia’s Grasberg, the world’s second-biggest mine in which exports of concentrate have been halted amid a dispute between Freeport-McMoRan, the world’s biggest publicly traded copper producer and

the government.

A halt to shipments from Grasberg, flooding and road disruption around Freeport’s Cerro Verde mine in Peru and some shipping delays because of poor weather in northern Peru were among issues affecting supply, Morgan said.

"The copper price does seem to be supported," he said.

UBS forecasts copper to average $6,600 a tonne in 2017.

Pay Demand

In talks through January at Escondida, the company offered workers no wage increase and a reduction of benefits, according to the union, while workers demanded a 7% pay rise and a bonus of 25-million Chilean pesos ($39,000). In a statement on January 24, Melbourne-based BHP said it had kept full healthcare coverage for workers and added new benefits.

Chilean rules give both sides two days to ask for an extension of five working days to continue negotiating.

If they do, talks would run until next week, when an additional five-day extension could be requested.

Last month, a strike at Yamana Gold’s El Penon gold-silver mine in Chile ended after the Toronto-based company offered to pay a 13-million-peso bonus, a 30,000 peso salary increase this year and 10,000 peso raises in 2018 and

2019, according to Chile’s Mining Federation.

Bloomberg