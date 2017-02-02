Shell takes a hit from foreign exchange surprise

London — Royal Dutch Shell’s profits were lower than forecast in the last quarter of 2016 due to an unexpected charge relating to foreign exchange moves, but it was still ahead of its larger US rival, Exxon Mobil.

Shell’s full-year production rose by nearly a quarter from a year earlier to 3.668-million barrels of oil equivalent, reflecting the integration of BG Group’s operations following its acquisition in February last year.

The Anglo-Dutch company’s 2016 capital spending total of $26.9bn was lower than expected and it stuck to plans to reduce its capital spending further in 2017 to around $25bn. This is at the lower end of the $25bn-$30bn range set to run until 2020.

Shell booked a $763m impairment charge in its integrated gas business, primarily due to the effect of a weakening Australian dollar on a deferred tax position. The impairment was partly offset by gains in the refining business, which brought the charge down to $500m.

Shell’s earnings remained ahead of Exxon Mobil, which on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.68bn, down from $2.78bn the previous year.

Unlike Shell, Exxon increased its annual capital expenditure budget, by about $2.7bn.

Shell’s debt to equity ratio fell to 28%, down from a high of 29.2% in the third quarter due to the cost of its acquisition of BG.

The decline in debt was due to about $3bn of asset sales completed throughout the quarter, including stakes in refineries in Malaysia and Japan, fields in the Gulf of Mexico and Canadian shale.

Shell said its reserve replacement ratio was 208% in 2016, meaning it more than doubled its reserves following the BG acquisition. That compares with a ratio of minus 20% in 2015.

Shell’s cost of supplies excluding identified items, its preferred way of measuring profit, was $1.8bn in the fourth quarter, against analyst expectations of $2.8bn.

