Shares soar after Siemens outlook

Siemens raised its earnings forecasts on Tuesday after its industrial business profit jumped in its financial first quarter, lifted by its factory automation unit.

Asked about the risks and opportunities arising from Trump’s election, Kaeser sounded clearly more concerned than three months ago, when he had urged people to "give Trump a chance".

"The new US president has a style that’s different from what we’re accustomed to," he told a news conference ahead of the annual meeting. "It worries us, what we see."

Kaeser has made multi-billion-dollar bets on oil and gas, wind power and industrial software, while shedding the last of Siemens’ consumer businesses since taking over as CEO of Europe’s top engineering group in 2013.

Many of these businesses, especially oil and gas, depend on the US, Siemens’ biggest single market where it makes 21% of its revenue and employs 50,000 people.

The former finance chief now plans to list Siemens’ healthcare operations.

The CE has cemented the power he won in a boardroom coup, seeing off veteran managers such as Siegfried Russwurm — who gave a hard stare from the stage as Kaeser wished "Siggi" all the best for the future.

In the latest change, chairman Gerhard Cromme announced he planned to hand over next year to 51-year-old former SAP co-CEO Jim Hagemann Snabe after a decade in office, marking a move to a more software-oriented era.