Facebook cruises past Wall Street estimates as ‘fake news’ shrugged off

Bengaluru/New York — Facebook cruised past Wall Street’s earnings and revenue expectations on Wednesday with strong growth in its mobile ad business, demonstrating that controversy over so-called "fake news" and inaccurate advertising measurements had little impact on its financial performance.

With quarterly profit of $3.57bn, more than double the $1.56bn reported a year ago, the company showed no signs of a slowdown in growth. The results handily beat analysts’ expectations, and shares ticked up about 0.2% in after-hours trading.

The company had warned in November that ad growth would likely slow "meaningfully" due to limits on ad load — the total number of ads Facebook can show to each user. But there was little sign of this in the fourth quarter as total revenue soared to $8.81bn from $5.84bn a year ago. "I think the rate of growth will decline, but it will remain very high," said Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter. "They grew 57% in 2016, and our current model has ‘only’ 38% revenue growth in 2017. That’s still pretty impressive."

Facebook suffered a slight setback just before the market close when a jury in Texas ordered Facebook, its virtual reality unit Oculus, and other defendants to pay a combined $500m to ZeniMax Media, a video game publisher, for violating a non-disclosure agreement.

But the company’s core business continued to power ahead as mobile advertising accelerated; it now accounts for 84% of ad revenue, up from 80% a year ago. CEO Mark Zuckerberg told analysts on Wednesday that the company expects a major ramp-up in hiring and other spending during 2017 as it invests in video and other priorities.

Zuckerberg said the focus would be on generating short-form, original videos, especially professionally created "episodic content" produced week-to-week. Users should come to Facebook "when they want to keep up to date on what’s going on with their favourite show or what’s going on with a public figure", he said.

US President Donald Trump used the service for that on Tuesday, when he broadcast his announcement of US Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch on Facebook Live.

Threat to Netflix

The video push could ultimately pose a threat not only to YouTube, owned by Alphabet’s Google, but also to next-generation television companies such as Netflix. Facebook’s strong performance could also throw a shadow on the expected Snap initial public offering. Facebook competes with Snap chiefly through its Messenger service, and also with WhatsApp and Instagram.

The various Facebook apps have all been adding features rapidly to attract more users and retain those already on the network, and some of those features are clearly aimed at Snap. Facebook has also been building new tools to stem the spread of fake news and partisan propaganda on the network, which emerged as a major issue in last year’s US presidential election.

CEO Sheryl Sandberg played down the impact of US election spending on the company’s finances. She compared it to the soccer World Cup or the Super Bowl and said it was not a "top 10 vertical" for the fourth quarter. "No one event is that big for our business," she said.

Users growing

The company inched closer to reaching 2-billion users, saying that about 1.86-billion people were using its service monthly as of December 31, up 17% from a year earlier. China apparently will not contribute to that growth any time soon, as Zuckerberg all but ruled out an imminent expansion in the world’s most populous country.

"We’re only going to do this in a way that we’re comfortable with in the long term," he told analysts, adding that there would be "no news at all in the near term". Mobile daily active users rose 23% to 1.15-billion, the company said. More than 90% of Facebook’s users access the network through mobile devices.

Facebook is expected to generate about $29.71bn in mobile ad revenue in 2017, according to research firm eMarketer, up about 35.2% from 2016. Net income attributable to Facebook shareholders for the quarter rose to $3.56bn, or $1.21 a share, from $1.56bn, or 54c a share, a year earlier. Excluding items, the company earned $1.41 a share. Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.31 a share on revenue of $8.51bn, according to Thomson Reuters.

Reuters