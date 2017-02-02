Daimler says it will break sales and profit records in 2017

"We are confident that we will be able to improve on these record results once again in 2017," chief financial officer Bodo Uebber said.

But quarterly adjusted earnings fell 47% at the trucks division and 38% in vans, a combined €112m short of the market consensus.

Profit at Mercedes cars jumped 22% to €2.63bn — for an 11% operating margin — and will this year rise "significantly above" its 2016 total, Daimler said. Global deliveries rose 18.3% in January, the division announced separately on Thursday.

Daimler proposed an unchanged dividend of €3.25 per share.

The 2017 goals point to earnings before interest and tax somewhere between €13.2bn and €14.2bn; the higher figure was already anticipated by analysts in the Reuters poll.

Market expectations are now "at the very high end of company guidance", said Evercore ISI analyst Arndt Ellinghorst. "There is very little room for positive earnings revisions." Morgan Stanley analysts cited a weak outlook outside the Mercedes division among signals to Daimler shareholders that now could be a good time to cash in recent gains.

"The flat dividend highlights Daimler’s need for future [investment] spending to follow the electric vehicle strategy," the bank added.

Daimler is pushing heavily into self-driving car technologies, connected onboard services and transmissions powered by batteries or fuel cells — all areas where mass uptake and returns on investment remain uncertain.