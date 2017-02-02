Daimler says it will break sales and profit records in 2017
This is despite slowing US and Chinese vehicle markets and persistently weak truck demand
Stuttgart — Mercedes maker Daimler pledged on Thursday to improve on 2016’s record sales and profit, despite slowing US and Chinese car markets and persistently weak truck demand that led it to miss fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.
The German group also signalled higher spending on electrified vehicles and internet-connected services, adding to investor concerns that earnings growth may be tailing off.
Earnings before interest and tax will increase "slightly" in 2017, Daimler said after posting €3.46bn for the fourth quarter — up 19% but below the €3.71bn expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.
Daimler shares were down 2.7% to €68.14 12.19pm GMT, within a European vehicle sector down 0.6%. Revenue edged 1% higher to €41bn, rounding off a year in which Mercedes-Benz dethroned rival BMW as the world’s leading luxury carmaker.
"We are confident that we will be able to improve on these record results once again in 2017," chief financial officer Bodo Uebber said.
But quarterly adjusted earnings fell 47% at the trucks division and 38% in vans, a combined €112m short of the market consensus.
Profit at Mercedes cars jumped 22% to €2.63bn — for an 11% operating margin — and will this year rise "significantly above" its 2016 total, Daimler said. Global deliveries rose 18.3% in January, the division announced separately on Thursday.
Daimler proposed an unchanged dividend of €3.25 per share.
The 2017 goals point to earnings before interest and tax somewhere between €13.2bn and €14.2bn; the higher figure was already anticipated by analysts in the Reuters poll.
Market expectations are now "at the very high end of company guidance", said Evercore ISI analyst Arndt Ellinghorst. "There is very little room for positive earnings revisions." Morgan Stanley analysts cited a weak outlook outside the Mercedes division among signals to Daimler shareholders that now could be a good time to cash in recent gains.
"The flat dividend highlights Daimler’s need for future [investment] spending to follow the electric vehicle strategy," the bank added.
Daimler is pushing heavily into self-driving car technologies, connected onboard services and transmissions powered by batteries or fuel cells — all areas where mass uptake and returns on investment remain uncertain.
The technology drive will bring higher spending on plants, research and development in 2017-18, Uebber said. The €30bn earmarked over two years compares with €13.5bn invested last year alone.
"This substantial expenditure is required because the automotive industry is faced with a fundamental transformation," Uebber said. "We are in an investment phase — these businesses will be profitable in the long term." Trucks will put a brake on performance this year, Daimler cautioned, with divisional profit expected to fall further.
North American demand continues to contract, with little sign of recovery in the blighted Brazilian and Turkish markets.
In cars, US demand will flatten out at its current high level while China’s market growth slows, Daimler predicted.
For 2016 overall, the group reported a 5% gain in sales volume and 3% revenue increase to €153.3bn. Net income was a record €8.78bn for the full year and €2.21bn in the last quarter.
Reuters
