Surge in Volvo shares after surprise positive earnings

Volvo said a review of its construction arm, seen by analysts as a potential spin-off by the group, had identified further potential for improvement, and the business would be given more independence within the group.

"To create further simplicity, transparency and flexibility, the intention is to increase Volvo CE’s structural independence within the Volvo Group," Volvo said in a statement.

Volvo said its adjusted operating profit rose to 5.66-billion Swedish krona ($647m) from 4.57-billion, beating a mean forecast of 4.76-billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Expectations that several years of cost cuts will further boost profitability have helped lift Volvo shares 46% over the past year, outpacing a 14% rise in Stockholm blue chip stocks.

Adjusted operating margin rose to 6.9% in the quarter from 5.7% a year earlier, beating analysts’ mean forecast of 6.2% for the maker of trucks, buses, engines and construction vehicles.

Gothenburg-based Volvo, which sells under brands such as Mack, Renault, UD Trucks as well as its own name, said order intake of its trucks rose 10% in the fourth quarter, compared with the 3% decline expected by analysts.

After reaching their a postfinancial crisis high in 2016, European truck sales have been widely expected to slow in 2017, while North American demand, already depleted by high inventories and low freight rates, extends a two-year slide.

But Volvo raised its forecast for the European heavy-duty truck sales this year to 300,000 vehicles from 280,000, implying a roughly flat market, while keeping its outlook for a decline in North America unchanged.

The group said inventory levels in the highway segment of the North American market, its bread-and-butter business there, had come down to more healthy levels.

