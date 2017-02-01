Roche expects competition to cut into profit

Zurich — Roche on Wednesday said competition and spending on new drugs was likely to stall its margin growth in 2017 as the Swiss drug maker grapples with patent expirations of some blockbuster medicines that will expose them to competition.

The Swiss drug maker also dismissed speculation it was looking to unload its diabetes care unit, saying it was "committed" to the business.

Core earnings per share (EPS) this year were now forecast to grow broadly in line with a low- to mid-single-digit sales rise, the company said.

That contrasts with 2016 when core EPS rose 5% to Sf14.53 ($14.66), while sales grew 4% in constant currencies to Sf50.6bn.

The drug maker’s three cancer blockbusters Rituxan, Herceptin and Avastin, which account for annual sales of more than Sf20bn, face impending competition from so-called biosimilar copies.

The first copies of Rituxan and Herceptin could arrive in Europe later this year.

Consequently, CEO Severin Schwan said he had dialled back 2017 profit growth expectations on the grounds that he should invest in new products, including cancer immunotherapy Tecentriq, Cotellic for skin cancer and lung cancer drug Alecensa to fill the void.

"We’re going through a transition of our portfolio but the good news is, we can overcompensate with the launch of new medicines," Schwan said on a conference call.

Roche shares were up less than 1% at 8.40am GMT.

Analysts noted this was the first time in three years that Schwan, an Austrian who has led Roche since 2008, has not made a more bullish prediction for margin expansion.

"Biosimilars will hit Roche in the current year in Europe and then in 2018 in America in a big way, putting Roche under pressure to keep up new pipeline news and successful drug launches," Michael Nawrath, a Zuercher Kantonalbank analyst, wrote in a note to investors.

Schwan played down the threat posed by US President Donald Trump’s call for drug makers to cut prices and invest more in the US, arguing that innovative companies would still be rewarded and pointing out Roche’s big US presence via its Genentech unit.

Core net income in 2016 rose to Sf12.7bn, Roche said, compared with the Sf12.8bn average estimate by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Roche proposed raising its dividend to Sf8.20 per share, below the Sf8.45 average estimate in the poll.

Sales of Tecentriq, Cotellic and Alecensa added Sf400m to sales, and Schwan expects that figure to grow significantly.

Diabetes commitment

He expects Ocrevus, Roche’s new multiple sclerosis medicine, to be approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in March after it was delayed from December.

First sales are set for April.

Overall, Roche reported that sales in its main drugs business rose 3% to Sf39.1bn, while diagnostics sales added 7% to Sf11.5bn.

Roche’s diabetes care business, part of the diagnostics unit, continued to face price pressure, especially in the US. Still, Schwan remains committed to the business.

"We are well positioned in this segment, where we are the market leader," Schwan said. "It’s a difficult situation we are going through but we remain committed to this business."

