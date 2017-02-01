Companies

Emirates’ giant returns to the Joburg-Dubai sky

Emirates has resumed flights of its flagship A380-800 to Johannesburg from Dubai after excellent growth over the past five years

01 February 2017 - 16:06 PM Karl Gernetzky
An Airbus SAS A380 passenger aircraft, operated by Emirates Airlines, waits to take off at London Gatwick airport in this aerial view taken over Crawley, UK. Picture: JASON ALDEN/BLOOMBERG
An Airbus SAS A380 passenger aircraft, operated by Emirates Airlines, waits to take off at London Gatwick airport in this aerial view taken over Crawley, UK. Picture: JASON ALDEN/BLOOMBERG

On Wednesday, Emirates airline resumed flights of its flagship A380-800 to Johannesburg, with the carrier projecting continued growth in demand for seats on the route to Dubai.

The world’s largest passenger aircraft will be used on one of the four daily flights to OR Tambo after growth of 46% in passenger numbers over the past five years, Emirates senior vice-president for commercial operations in Africa, Orhan Abbas, said during a briefing in Johannesburg.

The airline expects to replace its use of the Boeing 777-300 on some of the other three routes to Johannesburg in the near future, Abbas said.

"We are confident that the popularity of the aircraft and the additional capacity will further stimulate both outbound and inbound business and leisure travel," he said.

Emirates is the largest foreign carrier operating in SA, and the largest operator of the A380 globally. Emirates is also planning to introduce an A380 flight to Casablanca, Morroco, in March, making it the second African hub to use the A380, Abbas said.

The A380 was previously used on the Johannesburg route in 2011, but this was discontinued in 2012 after the aircraft was prioritised for other routes. This followed delayed delivery of some A380 aircraft to the airline, and passenger numbers on the Johannesburg – Dubai route that did not match expectations.

Emirates currently uses Boeing 777-300 aircraft for its four daily flights to Johannesburg. The airline also operates three flights to Cape Town and two to Durban.

The A380 offers 516 seats in a three-class cabin configuration, compared to the 777-300’s 350 seats. Emirates added a third route to Cape Town in May 2016 due to increased demand, but use of the A380 at Cape Town International is currently limited by technical constraints.

Life
Companies
