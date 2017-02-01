Averda buys Solid Waste Technologies
The acquisition, worth about R100m, makes Averda one of the largest end-to-end healthcare waste management businesses in SA
Global waste-management group Averda has bought Solid Waste Technologies (SWT), a South African healthcare medical waste company, for about R100m.
The acquisition of SWT, a year after the takeover of another healthcare waste management group, SharpMed, makes Averda one of the largest end-to-end healthcare waste management businesses in the country.
"As part of a global group, Averda SA is aligned with world-class standards … that bring to market a differentiated service based on credibility, compliance, reporting and sustainability," Averda SA MD, Johan van den Berg said on Wednesday.
The group had recently invested R250m in the construction of a state-of-the-art hazardous waste landfill site in Vlakfontein in Vereeniging.
Designed to tackle industrial and mining waste from the Vaal Triangle area, it was the second highly hazardous waste site to be licensed in SA in 22 years.
Eugene Barnard, Averda’s head of healthcare, said on Wednesday SA was on a par with global standards for operating and designing hazardous landfills and medical waste treatment facilities, and in meeting regulatory requirements and compliance.
He said SWT would integrate world class management systems and procedures, the latest waste tracking technology and traceability, and state-of-the-art medical and hazardous waste technology and disposal facilities.
"Our fully integrated waste management solution draws on Averda’s global expertise, experience and strong track record," he said.
Averda operates in 14 countries, including Angola, Gabon and the Republic of Congo.
Please login or register to comment.