Averda buys Solid Waste Technologies

Global waste-management group Averda has bought Solid Waste Technologies (SWT), a South African healthcare medical waste company, for about R100m.

The acquisition of SWT, a year after the takeover of another healthcare waste management group, SharpMed, makes Averda one of the largest end-to-end healthcare waste management businesses in the country.

"As part of a global group, Averda SA is aligned with world-class standards … that bring to market a differentiated service based on credibility, compliance, reporting and sustainability," Averda SA MD, Johan van den Berg said on Wednesday.

The group had recently invested R250m in the construction of a state-of-the-art hazardous waste landfill site in Vlakfontein in Vereeniging.