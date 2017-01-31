Soft-drinks industry offers ‘better’ alternatives to sugar tax in parliamentary hearings

"On health, the industry will help reduce calorie consumption by 14kCal-18kCal per person per day. This 14% reduction in daily calorie intake is two to five times what the proposed tax on sugar-sweetened beverages is modelled to achieve. It will result in a decrease in the prevalence of obesity by between 425,000 and 540,000 people," Ncanywa said.

She blamed oil, poultry and cereal consumption for the per capita increase in calories, from 2,816kCal a day in 1991 to 3,007kCal a day in 2011.

Ncanywa warned that the imposition of the tax would place about 25% of direct industry jobs at risk, with more indirect jobs in the informal sector likely to be threatened.

The association called for a comprehensive economic, health and social impact study of the proposed tax as well as a total dietary intake study. The evidence of the effectiveness of the tax was inconclusive, the association said.

The South African Sugar Association attacked the sugar tax as an "ineffective instrument to achieve the desired reduction in obesity and noncommunicable diseases", and urged that a total dietary intake study be undertaken. It warned of the danger of job losses.

South African Cane Growers’ Association chairman Tim Murray noted in a written submission that the industry supplied about 600,000 tons of sugar each year to the sugar-sweetened beverages sector. This made up about 32% of total local market sales and more than 58% of sugar sales to industry.

Murray estimated that the proposed tax would reduce the local market take-up of sugar by 162,000 tons a year and result in the loss of 5,817 jobs.

He called for a regulatory impact assessment of the proposal and its impact on the rural economy. He also highlighted the negative effects of the drought on the sugar industry, which had lost about R6bn as a result.

The cane growers’ association called for government support for cane growers participating in co-generation and biofuels to maintain the viability of the sector.

The Food and Allied Workers Union expressed concern about the threatened loss of jobs and called for more dialogue between the government, industry and labour.