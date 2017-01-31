INVESTMENT
Naspers share future cloudy as analysts do numbers
Technical analysis does not paint a pretty picture of Naspers, but the company still has strong supporters
There has been much debate about whether Naspers is overvalued or still a buy at existing price levels. The only thing that is certain is that hindsight is perfect vision and somebody will get it wrong.
From being the JSE’s high-flyer from 2013 to 2015, Naspers’s share price appears to have stalled. It even retreated by 5% in 2016, the first time since 2011. So far in 2017, the share price is up 6%.
Share prices can move sideways — consolidating at a price with slight fluctuations — for a period, but eventually they either go up or down. Which way will Naspers go?
Technical analysis does not paint a pretty picture. After trading at a price-earnings ratio of more than 100 in 2016, it has fallen to about 80. This is still nearly four times the JSE’s all share P:E of about 23.
Analysts at Momentum SPReid say Naspers has encountered resistance near its 200-day moving average, with a slightly negative bias developing. This short-term structural deterioration argues for additional weakness to between R2,085 and R2,090 from its existing levels of around R2,141.
Naspers’s share price dipped below R2,000 in December 2016, but has recovered. It still does not show much value, with a targeted R2,500 or even R3,000 becoming increasingly hard to reach.
The Chinese Tencent investment, of which Naspers owns 34%, remains the main driver of growth. The management is furiously trying to diversify, from classifieds and e-commerce to new ventures and mobile apps. These investments have driven up revenue, but profits are yet to be seen.
Every year sees the launch of new ventures including business-to-business, or
e-commerce, a few years ago. Remember Classifieds and Flipkart soon after?
In 2017, it is cellphone apps as the company aims to link its struggling video-entertainment offerings to cellphone operators.
"Naspers has an unassailable advantage in terms of content production, which could make it a powerhouse in the making among mobile network operators," says Frost & Sullivan analyst Mauritz Venter.
Seasoned investors, who sold up with previous CEO Koos Bekker at about R1,600 per share two years ago, say they have seen it all before.
Naspers’ sale of the Allegro group for $3.5bn at the start of 2017 was thought to be the beginning of a new chapter. Maybe a reduction of debt, nearly $5bn in 2016, or at least some pullback in development spend of nearly $1bn annually, to pay bigger dividends for shareholders. But to little avail.
Management remains intent on continuing its investment spree. And, of course, diehard investors believe the upside is just around the corner.
However, there are those beginning to wonder if that will happen. Economist and Investec analyst Brian Kantor says the obvious solution would be to separate Tencent from the rest of the business.
"That would release an immediate R200bn-plus value add to shareholders," he says.
According to Kantor, the quality of Naspers management could then be measured much more clearly without the complication of the company’s Tencent stake.
That is unlikely to happen, with Naspers’ convoluted holding structure preventing any divestiture plans.
Many analysts, after doing the number-crunching, believe Naspers offers value. Naspers, with a market capitalisation of R930bn, still trades at a more than 20% discount to its 34% interest in Tencent.
The number-crunching rests on a simple premise: Take the market cap of Tencent in dollars and translate it into rand. Divide it by Naspers’ interest and compare it to Naspers’ current market cap.
On that basis, the market value of Naspers should be about R1.2-trillion, or R2,500 per share. It is now at about R930bn, meaning all Naspers’s other investments are given a zero rating.
Old Mutual and Allan Gray, two of SA’s largest asset managers, have remained consistently positive about Naspers. That means thousands of investors stand to lose should the Naspers share price go the downward route.
The flagship Old Mutual Investors Funds holds 18% in Naspers, its biggest investment. Allan Gray’s Balanced Fund is more circumspect at 4%, but fund manager Andrew Lapping sees every dip in Naspers’s share price as an opportunity to purchase more shares.
The divergent views on Naspers have extended to in-house views. Sanlam Private Wealth’s investment director Alwyn van der Merwe remains a staunch supporter of Naspers, while portfolio manager Emile Fourie has been more cautious.
Fourie, now an associate at Sanlam Private Wealth, finds it difficult to have confidence in Naspers, as online gaming forms 57% of Tencent’s revenue, with the company starting out as an instant messaging group.
Therefore, it seems likely that fundamentals at Tencent would provide the way forward for Naspers. Much like Naspers, Tencent must also find new growth areas to sustain its current market valuation, albeit at a lower P:E of 32.
The obvious route for Tencent would be e-commerce and financials. However, Alibaba holds a dominant position in e-commerce, while the authorities have not been keen to extend a financial services licence to Tencent. This leaves online gaming as the main money-spinner.
Analysts find it difficult to forecast the long-term future of online gaming in China with confidence. It has proved to be erratic up to now.
Some of the numbers still favour a Chinese investment, though. Internet users in China reached 731-million at the end of 2016, double from 2011. Almost 80% of the online population use Tencent’s WeChat app. But this has not yet translated into revenue growth for Tencent similar to its online gaming operations as the Chinese market remains closed to Facebook and Google.
US President Donald Trump "may have something to say about that which implies a potential threat to Tencent", says Stanlib retail investment director Paul Hansen.
That means investing in Naspers at present could be more akin to playing a game, or taking a gamble on future profit.
Please login or register to comment.