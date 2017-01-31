Naspers share future cloudy as analysts do numbers

There has been much debate about whether Naspers is overvalued or still a buy at existing price levels. The only thing that is certain is that hindsight is perfect vision and somebody will get it wrong.

From being the JSE’s high-flyer from 2013 to 2015, Naspers’s share price appears to have stalled. It even retreated by 5% in 2016, the first time since 2011. So far in 2017, the share price is up 6%.

Share prices can move sideways — consolidating at a price with slight fluctuations — for a period, but eventually they either go up or down. Which way will Naspers go?

Technical analysis does not paint a pretty picture. After trading at a price-earnings ratio of more than 100 in 2016, it has fallen to about 80. This is still nearly four times the JSE’s all share P:E of about 23.