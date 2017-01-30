Companies

Tesco charts new course with £3.7bn Booker buy

Booker restaurant supplier boosts the growing market for dining out to its supermarket leadership, while enabling it to double down on convenience stores

30 January 2017 - 06:23 AM Paul Jarvis
Food fight: Tesco plans to add Booker to its ranks. Picture: REUTERS

London — Tesco’s £3.7bn plan to buy Booker shows how Britain’s supermarkets must adapt to survive in a grocery industry that has changed beyond recall.

With traditional, one-size-fits-all store models under pressure from discounters and online competition, Tesco wants to become the country’s undisputed food champion.

In restaurant supplier Booker, it adds the growing market for dining out to its supermarket leadership, while enabling it to double down on convenience stores and offer online-order collection from 8,000 locations.

"Tesco will have smart first-mover advantage in tying up the food supply chain in the brave new world of online shopping," said Neil Shah, director of research at Edison Group.

Buying Booker means Tesco will have leading positions in the fastest-growing areas of the food retailing business. That is important in a market in which Aldi and Lidl’s low prices and Amazon.com’s increasing footprint have caused disruption.

Tesco rival Sainsbury took a different course last year, buying the Argos chain for £1.2bn to make it dominant in nonfood retailing. The Booker offer and the Argos takeover illustrate the huge pressure being applied to traditional grocery-store operators, said Louise Cooper, an analyst at CooperCity.

Lower prices?

"Both deals show the continuing difficulties of the food retail business," Cooper said. "Tesco is the number one player, which gives it a competitive advantage already, and now the Booker deal makes it even stronger."

The increased buying power Tesco gains from the takeover will enable it to cut prices in its battle with the discounters, said Jon Copestake, an analyst at Economist Intelligence Unit.

The stock market’s reaction suggested investors were happy with the direction chosen by Tesco CEO Dave Lewis. The shares rose as much as 11% in London, helped by the retailer’s commitment to restoring dividend payments.

Bloomberg

