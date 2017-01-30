Companies

Richemont subsidiary Chloe confirms departure of creative director

30 January 2017 - 16:10 PM Dominique Vidalon
Clare Waight Keller. Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Paris — Richemont’s French fashion house Chloe said on Monday that British designer Clare Waight Keller was leaving after six years as creative director.

No reasons were given. Rumours of her leaving had been doing the rounds for months. A successor has not been named.

Reuters sources said Waight Keller, a mother of three, decided not to renew her contract, which ends in March. Since her family returned to London from Paris in June, she had been commuting between the cities and wanted to stop, they said.

Earlier this month, sources said this month that Chloe would name Natacha Ramsay-Levi, second-in-command to Louis Vuitton designer Nicolas Ghesquiere, to replace Waight Keller.

Chloe said: "By mutual agreement, Clare’s last collection will be presented for the Autumn-Winter 2017-18 on March 2 2017, with her departure effective March 31."

Reuters

