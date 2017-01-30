Airlines mull hikes as business travel grows

On Friday, American Airlines became the latest carrier to point to an uptick in business travel after the US presidential election, with particular strength in the financial, industrial and entertainment sectors.

That helped American score higher on an industry benchmark for revenue per available seat mile for the first time since the fourth quarter of 2014.

But American, like rivals United Continental and Delta Air Lines, signalled it sees challenges to profitability this year due to higher fuel and employee costs as it renegotiates labour contracts struck during the leaner 2006-08 period.

In the fourth quarter, American’s labour costs rose 17.4% to $2.8bn. Carriers are hoping to turn to consumers for help in offsetting these costs.