J&J to buy Actelion as it seeks to become leader in treating a rare hypertension

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) agreed to buy Actelion for $30bn and spin off the Swiss drugmaker’s research and development operations, clinching its largest deal to date to become a leader in medicines treating a rare type of high blood pressure.

With the purchase, J&J, already the world’s biggest maker of healthcare products, is fulfilling its goal of adding a new drug category and dealing a blow to France’s Sanofi, which had also sought to acquire Actelion.

J&J will begin a tender offer to buy shares of Switzerland-based Actelion for $280 each in cash, the companies said in a statement. The price, which equals Sf280.08, is 23% above Wednesday’s closing level. The research and development operations will be spun off to Actelion shareholders as a new publicly traded company, with J&J keeping a 16% stake.

The deal caps weeks of discussions interrupted for several days after US-based J&J walked away on December 13, only to return to the negotiating table about a week later. Access to Actelion’s drugs Tracleer, Opsumit and Uptravi, which all treat life-threatening pulmonary arterial hypertension, will make J&J a leader in treating the disease and help it expand beyond autoimmune, heart and cancer drugs.

Shares of Actelion closed on Wednesday at Sf227.40, after having climbed 68% since early November. J&J ended at $112.80 in New York, capping a 11.5% increase in the past year. Meanwhile, Sanofi has been left empty-handed for the second time after losing out on cancer treatment maker Medivation to another US giant, Pfizer, in August.

Actelion was founded 20 years ago by CEO Jean-Paul Clozel, his wife Martine Clozel and a team of scientists who split from Roche. The discovery of the blockbuster Tracleer more than a decade ago propelled it to becoming a leader in the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. Uptravi and Opsumit followed and are set to replace Tracleer, which has lost patent protection and faces challenges from copycat drugs.

Clozel, who is among Actelion’s largest shareholders, had said in the past he wanted the company to remain independent. The CEO is a believer in Actelion’s pipeline of experimental medicines, and he and his wife have resisted takeover bids over the years.

Clozel’s Role

Clozel will now lead the new research and development company as CEO, with Actelion chairperson Jean Pierre Garnier heading the board. Shares in the business, which will be listed on the Six Swiss exchange, will be distributed to shareholders as a dividend. As part of the deal, J&J will have rights to an additional 16% of the business through a convertible note, as well as an option on ACT-132577, a product being developed for resistant hypertension.

Before walking away, J&J had made Actelion an offer that it later increased to about $260 a share, people familiar with the situation have said, valuing the Swiss biotech at about $28bn. Paris-based Sanofi entered with its own proposal of about $275 a share, which included a so-called contingent value right (CVR) for Actelion stockholders that would pay out depending on the performance of certain pipeline drugs, according to people familiar with the offer. Those talks faltered amid complications over the CVR, the people said.

The new deal will immediately start adding to J&J’s earnings when the transaction in completed by the end of the second quarter, the companies said. The US behemoth expects the transaction to boost its long-term profit growth by as much as 2% over analysts’ expectations.

Tender offer

Lazard is the lead financial adviser to J&J with Citigroup also providing advice. Cravath, Swaine & Moore, Homburger and SextonRiley are J&J’s legal advisers. Bank of America is Actelion’s lead adviser, with Credit Suisse also providing advice. Niederer Kraft & Frey, Wachtell Lipton, Rosen & Katz, and Slaughter & May are legal advisers to Actelion.

The boards of both companies have approved the deal; the closing is now pursuant to at least 67% of Actelion shares being tendered by its holders when the offer begins in mid-February. J&J plans to fund the takeover with cash held outside the US

Bloomberg