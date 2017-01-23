Nigeria’s aviation sector crashing

Ojikutu said the airlines were heavily in debt and "taking advantage" of the country. "People are … operating without paying the fuel marketers, without paying their staff, without paying for the services they’re given [insurance, maintenance]," he said.

"If they are not making profit, the question is what do they really do with all this money? They are selling tickets every day. As long as we don’t have a strong, credible, independent regulatory agency we cannot have a viable aviation industry in this country."

In their defence, the airlines blame a lack of foreign currency that has left them unable to pay fuel suppliers or, in some cases, landing charges at airports outside Nigeria. Nigeria is one of Africa’s main oil producers but is forced to export crude and import petroleum products because of a lack of domestic refining capacity.

The fall in the price of crude on international markets has seen the naira currency lose value against the dollar and Nigerian banks no longer have enough liquidity.

Foreign airlines such as United and Iberia have stopped flights to Nigeria because of difficulties in repatriating profits in dollars.

In September 2016, members of the house of representatives asked the government to declare a state of emergency in the aviation sector, saying 160,000 jobs were at risk.

MPs also called for an investigation into the alleged misappropriation of 120-billion naira ($375m) of public funds in 2012 meant to modernise the sector.

Another major challenge is upgrading ageing infrastructure, which cannot handle the millions of passengers who now travel every day through Nigerian airports.

From early March for example, the airport in Abuja will close for six weeks for major resurfacing work on the only runway serving the federal capital. The runway, which was built in 1982 with a lifespan of 20 years, is now "completely gone" and "unsafe for operation", according to Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika.

Passengers for Abuja will have to land at Kaduna, about 200km to the north, and transit to the capital by bus on a road known for frequent kidnappings.

The airport closure is the talk of Abuja, underlining not just Nigeria’s reliance on air transport but the lack of a viable alternative.

AFP