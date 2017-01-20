Tesla bulls cheer analyst upgrade, but ought to be cautious

New York — Tesla Motors was on a tear on Thursday morning, owing to an analyst upgrade from long-time bull, Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas.

Jonas has been encouraged by, among other things, Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s appointment as a strategic adviser to president-elect Donald Trump, as well as growing evidence of electric vehicles entering the mainstream, at least when it comes to strategic planning in the wider car industry.

Above all, Jonas now forecasts Tesla will sell 183,000 units of its forthcoming mass-market Model 3 car in 2018. That is up from a previous forecast of 114,000, although still far below Tesla’s stated target of 500,000. Nevertheless, higher Model 3 estimates for 2018 and beyond add $81 to Jonas’s price target, taking it from $242 to $305.

Tesla had closed at $238 and change just before Thursday’s upgrade, so Jonas’s $242 target was looking due for an increase: The last time it was appreciably below Tesla’s actual price was back in early 2014, just before Jonas doubled his target.