One hundred senior HSBC jobs on the chopping block

20 January 2017 - 18:03 PM Anjuli Davies and Lawrence White
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

London — HSBC has begun cutting around 100 senior jobs in its investment banking division worldwide, according to sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The cuts affect bankers at MD and director levels in the lender’s global banking and markets division, the sources said, declining to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

"We review on an annual basis performances across global banking and markets, and make appropriate changes to strengthen and grow the business," a spokesperson for the bank said in an e-mailed statement.

The cuts at HSBC follow a previous cull in the lender’s global banking division last May as the business, led by former Goldman Sachs banker Matthew Westerman, looks to reduce costs.

Westerman, tipped by some insiders as a potential future HSBC CEO, has made sweeping changes including cutting the jobs of dozens of senior bankers and restructuring the entire division.

Investment banks often trim jobs in January, as bosses review staff performance to decide how increasingly thin bonus pools should be allocated and which weaker performers they are prepared to let go.

The latest round of cuts comes as HSBC bankers in its London headquarters face uncertainty, as the lender prepares for expected disruption caused by Britain’s exit from the EU.

HSBC CEO Stuart Gulliver said on Wednesday the bank could relocate staff responsible for generating about a fifth of its UK-based trading revenue, to Paris.

HSBC reports its full year earnings on February 21.

The bank’s shares have risen 3.3% this year, against a 2.2% rise in the Stoxx European banks index.

Reuters

