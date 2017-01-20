Deal to unite France giants in aerospace

The deal provides an all-French solution that is likely to help allay concerns at Toulouse-based Airbus while building up a new national aerospace champion. Safran CE Philippe Petitcolin said the deal would create the world’s third-biggest aerospace supplier behind GE and Pratt & Whitney owner United Technologies and accelerate the return of Zodiac’s interiors operations to "historical levels of profitability".

Petitcolin will continue to run the group with Zodiac CE Olivier Zarrouati as his deputy.

Zodiac’s founding families and two investment funds — the Peugeot family’s FFP and the Fonds Strategique de Participations — have agreed to accept Safran stock and to hold it for at least two years. With a 14% stake held by the French state, Safran will now have a bigger bloc of long-term investors, helping to insulate management from short-term pressures.

French President Francois Hollande welcomed the agreement, describing it as a "beautiful industrial operation".

Value Slump

Safran shares rose as much as 3.9% to €68.87 in Paris, while Zodiac gained 24% to €28.85, 62c shy of the offer price.

The interiors specialist has seen its value slump 22% over the past two years, during which time Safran’s worth has increased by one-third.

The combination will unite Safran activities spanning turbines, landing gear, brakes and avionics with Zodiac’s cabin interiors, fuel, lighting, safety and power-distribution gear.

The buyer is also keen to access Zodiac technology key to development of the "more electrical aircraft", it said.

The enlarged group will have 92,000 staff, half of them in France, more than €20bn in sales and recurring operating profit of €2.7bn.

Paris-based Safran was formed in 2005 from a merger of engine maker Snecma and security specialist Sagem, and traces its origins to Gnome, which was founded in 1905 and made the first rotary aviation engine. Zodiac traces its origins to 1896 and the production of the first hot-air balloons for sport and tourism.

Limited Savings

Safran made an approach for its compatriot in 2010 before dropping the bid following a negative reaction from the Zodiac board, which said the companies had little overlap and limited potential for cost savings. The engine giant revived its interest last April after Zodiac cut its profit forecast eight times, sending its shares plunging, people familiar with the matter said at the time.

Safran has identified cost savings of €200m, mainly from joint procurement and marketing, and will also aim to "accelerate" the recovery of Zodiac’s seats business, according to the statement. Petitcolin said while "a seat and an engine are obviously not the same", certification rules and industrialisation processes are identical.

The deal should give earnings per share a double-digit boost in the first full year, he said, and is in line with Safran’s increased focus on defence and aerospace, which in September 2016 saw it open talks to sell its identity and security operations to private-equity firm Advent International for €2.43bn.

Andy Chambers, an analyst at Edison Investment Research, said while the synergies appear limited, the merger’s timing "looks favourable" in terms of Zodiac’s potential recovery over the next 18 months.

A350 Relief

Airbus chief operating officer Fabrice Bregier said on January11 the A350 interiors issue had begun to ease.

After almost three years’ struggling to meet delivery schedules at the European aircraft maker and Boeing. Zodiac in 2016 also reported progress in the redesign and production of seat shells at a plant in California, and of lavatories for the A350.

Safran has a market value of €28bn and in 2015 posted net income of €1.5bn, up 19%, on sales of almost €18bn. Zodiac had revenue of €5.2bn in the 12 months through August 31 and net income of €108m, a decline of 41%.

Lazard and Bank of America (BoA) Merrill Lynch are advising Safran, with BoA also underwriting a bridging loan to the tune of €4bn, while Zodiac has retained Rothschild and BNP Paribas.

Bloomberg