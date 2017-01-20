Berkshire Hathaway in $9.8bn deal to assume risks on AIG ‘long-tail policies’

New York — Insurer American International Group is to pay Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway $9.8bn to take on long-term risks of old commercial policies.

The reinsurance deal covers 80% of the risks on US policies from 2015 and earlier representing reserves of about $34bn at January 1 2016, New York-based AIG said on Friday.

The coverage involves what are known as long-tail policies, in which claims can emerge long after issue. AIG has struggled for years with higher-than-expected losses tied to worker-compensation and environment claims.

AIG CEO Peter Hancock has been selling units and pursuing risk-transfer deals to free up capital for share buybacks and reduce volatility from contracts that the insurer entered before he took over.

Last January, he disclosed plans to return $25bn to shareholders over two years and appointed Charlie Shamieh to lead a legacy unit for businesses AIG plans to sell or wind down.

"This decisive step enables us to focus firmly on the future," said Hancock. "The agreement supports our stated strategy and gives us additional risk capacity to serve our clients and return capital to shareholders."

One way Buffett, 86, and reinsurance lieutenant Ajit Jain helped build Berkshire was by taking on risks initiated by rivals. The deals bring premium revenue and reserves that Buffett can invest in stocks or takeovers.

Berkshire agreed earlier this month to assume asbestos liabilities from Hartford Financial Services, and struck a similar deal with AIG in 2011.

AIG said last year that hedge fund billionaire John Paulson and a representative of Carl Icahn’s firm would join the insurer’s board after the activists pushed it to get rid of assets to improve return on equity.

AIG has struck deals to sell a US mortgage insurer, a broker-dealer unit and a Lloyd’s of London business. The group also announced transactions to quit a life insurance operation in Japan and commercial and consumer units in countries including Argentina and Turkey.

Hancock’s company didn’t quantify the financial effect of the Berkshire deal. Had the agreement been inked at the beginning of last year, the figure would have been about $2.9bn, AIG said.

AIG has used other reinsurance deals, last year agreeing to transfer risk tied to casualty policies to Swiss Re. Shamieh, who previously oversaw life, health and disability operations, said at an investor presentation in November that he had a simple message for staff who joined his new team from other AIG divisions.

"Let’s make AIG Legacy small again," he said, stressing the importance of transferring obligations to counterparties that his company can trust. "Let’s keep the promises we made to our policyholders and insureds, and put that at the forefront of everything we do."

AIG advanced 7% from the end of 2015 to close of trade on Thursday, trailing the 11% gain in the S&P 500 while Berkshire gained 21%.

Bloomberg