Yahoo Japan refuses to rethink ivory sales

Tokyo/San Francisco — Yahoo Japan, the country’s biggest online auction site, is rebuffing calls to end online ivory trading despite Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer’s misgivings over facilitating a business blamed for the illegal slaughter of African elephants.

Yahoo Japan does not accept that ivory sold on its platform — supposedly imported into Japan before a 1989 ban on international shipments — is a factor behind the sharp rise in poaching on the African savannah in recent years.

Dismissing animal rights campaigners’ concerns, even though the ivory business contributes a fraction of its sales, Yahoo Japan also argues that so long as no laws are broken, people should be able to trade whatever they like on the internet.

"We want to provide an internet auction site, where people can trade freely and at this moment, we have no intention of banning legal trading without any reason," a spokesman for Yahoo Japan said.

"We don’t believe the ivory sales contribute to a fall in elephant numbers," he said.

A count of African elephants — the main source of poached ivory — showed the population had fallen to fewer than 380,000 in 2014. With their numbers dropping about 30% between 2007 and 2014, African elephants are on the World Wildlife Fund’s vulnerable list.

Meanwhile, sales of ivory via Yahoo Japan have risen exponentially. In 2015, 28,000 ivory pieces were traded on Yahoo Japan, more than seven times as much as a decade earlier, including 438 whole tusks, according to a recent report by the Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA).

Ivory is traditionally used in Japan for carved "hanko" name seals. But because much of Japan’s ivory is unregistered, wildlife groups say Japan provides an opportunity for unscrupulous traders to register poached ivory for sale to Chinese traders.

China said two weeks ago, it would ban the domestic trade by the end of 2017, shutting the door to the world’s biggest market for poached ivory.

Barcelona’S Sponsor

Yahoo Japan rival, Rakuten, which recently agreed to become FC Barcelona’s sponsor, still allowed ivory sales on its site, but had stepped

back from sales of whole tusks, a spokesman said.

Yahoo, which bans the sale of endangered animal products, said it could not force Yahoo Japan to change. Mayer has not addressed the issue publicly, but had let it be known that she has raised concerns internally.

"Marissa has met up dozens of times with Yahoo Japan on this issue," a source said.

The Yahoo Japan spokesman confirmed that Mayer had met with its CEO Manabu Miyasaka, but declined to give details.

Ron Bell, a counsel for Yahoo, issued a statement in 2016 describing the relationship with Yahoo Japan as one of "passive ownership". Aside from having its brand above the door, Yahoo has a 35.6% stake in Yahoo Japan, second only to the 36.4% owned by the Softbank Group controlled by billionaire businessman Masayoshi Son.

In Japan, shareholders who own more than a third of a company’s stock have the right to veto board decisions.

The US company declined to comment further when asked whether it would consider taking action.

Yahoo Japan declined to say how much it earned in commissions from online ivory sales. But EIA estimated it was $7m in 2015, making just a tiny part of the $5.52bn revenues Yahoo Japan reported for the 2015-16 financial year.

