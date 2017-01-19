COMPANY COMMENT: Woolworths investors will need staying power
The Woolworths share price has recovered nicely from its very recent low of R63; on Wednesday, it was nudging R73. The improvement is likely to have been a huge relief to shareholders who piled into the shares at comparatively steep levels since the grand Australian adventure was announced back in 2014.
Among the many shareholders who will be relieved are members of the group’s management team and nonexecutive directors who bought up the shares on the back of the bullish excitement caused by the David Jones acquisition. Scattered in between the buying frenzy has been some selling, mainly by executive directors and, frequently, to settle tax obligations relating to share option schemes. Some of these transactions were done at levels (well into the R90s) that now seem just distant, happy memories. As recently as October 2015, CEO Ian Moir sold R50m in shares at R89 a piece to settle a zero-cost collar-hedging transaction.
But the news out of Australia is not encouraging. Given that, and the weak to uncertain outlook in the South African economy, it is difficult to imagine the share price recovering any time soon to the levels seen a few years ago. The generally unexpected turn in the share price trajectory is not only bad news for shareholder wealth, but may be a disincentive to employees who assumed the share would move only one way.
Any South Africans visiting their Australia-based relations in the past few weeks will have been distressed to see the evidence of heavy discounting at David Jones. The promised move to the group’s own merchandise does not seem to have happened and the stores are reported to be heavily overstocked with expensive, unwanted international brands — rather reminiscent of Edcon’s troubles in SA.
It is expected to take a long time to sort out but, of course, none of this will worry executives and shareholders who are in for the long haul.
Dubai-based group Abraaj has reopened the debate about who will buy British bank Barclays’ African arm, which has been up for sale since early in 2016.
Abraaj CEO Arif Naqvi told Bloomberg TV at the World Economic Forum in Davos that the private equity investor would be "one of those at the table" if the opportunity to invest in Barclays Africa were to come up again.
Bob Diamond, the forthright former CEO of Barclays, has all but disappeared after a series of enthusiastic interviews promoting plans to buy his former employer’s 62.3% stake in the pan-African group.
He would do this through a joint venture between Atlas Merchant Capital (which he founded in 2013), Ugandan entrepreneur Ashish Thakkar’s Mara Group and US private equity conglomerate Carlyle.
Carlyle has reportedly pulled out of Diamond’s bid after Barclays sold 12.2% to institutional investors in May. It was put off by Reserve Bank deputy-governor Kuben Naidoo’s comments that the Bank would not be comfortable with a private equity bid for any bank, preferring long-term capital instead.
Should Naqvi and Abraaj get to the table with Barclays, it will be interesting to see how it gets past the Reserve Bank and if its offer would best that of the Public Investment Corporation, which is itself trying to corral a group of empowerment investors to pick up the stake.
• Neels Blom edits Company Comment
