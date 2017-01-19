COMPANY COMMENT: Woolworths investors will need staying power

Among the many shareholders who will be relieved are members of the group’s management team and nonexecutive directors who bought up the shares on the back of the bullish excitement caused by the David Jones acquisition. Scattered in between the buying frenzy has been some selling, mainly by executive directors and, frequently, to settle tax obligations relating to share option schemes. Some of these transactions were done at levels (well into the R90s) that now seem just distant, happy memories. As recently as October 2015, CEO Ian Moir sold R50m in shares at R89 a piece to settle a zero-cost collar-hedging transaction.

But the news out of Australia is not encouraging. Given that, and the weak to uncertain outlook in the South African economy, it is difficult to imagine the share price recovering any time soon to the levels seen a few years ago. The generally unexpected turn in the share price trajectory is not only bad news for shareholder wealth, but may be a disincentive to employees who assumed the share would move only one way.

Any South Africans visiting their Australia-based relations in the past few weeks will have been distressed to see the evidence of heavy discounting at David Jones. The promised move to the group’s own merchandise does not seem to have happened and the stores are reported to be heavily overstocked with expensive, unwanted international brands — rather reminiscent of Edcon’s troubles in SA.

It is expected to take a long time to sort out but, of course, none of this will worry executives and shareholders who are in for the long haul.