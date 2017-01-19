Companies

Thailand and Indonesia probe alleged Rolls-Royce corruption

19 January 2017 - 17:22 PM Agency Staff
Speeding up: Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines, designed for the Airbus A350 family of aircraft, are seen on the assembly line at the Rolls-Royce factory in Derby. The group plans to almost double its output of such engines engines by 2019. Reuters
Speeding up: Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines, designed for the Airbus A350 family of aircraft, are seen on the assembly line at the Rolls-Royce factory in Derby. The group plans to almost double its output of such engines engines by 2019. Reuters

Bangkok — Thai Airways, Thailand’s flagship airline, said on Thursday that it had launched a probe into revelations that Rolls-Royce paid millions of dollars in bribes to win contracts, including to airline employees and government officials. On the same day, Indonesia’s anti-corruption agency named Emirsyah Satar, the former CEO of the national carrier Garuda Indonesia, a suspect for allegedly receiving bribes from Rolls-Royce while he was head of the airline.

The investigations come after the renowned British engine-maker agreed to pay an $808m fine to authorities in Britain, the US and Brazil to settle bribery and corruption claims. After its largest ever graft probe, Britain’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) found that Rolls-Royce paid large bribes over three decades to win contracts in Indonesia, Thailand, India, Russia, Nigeria, China and Malaysia.

A British judge this week said the investigation revealed "the most serious breaches of the criminal law in the areas of bribery and corruption" prompting Rolls-Royce, which co-operated with the probe, to apologise. But the findings — concerning the engine maker Rolls-Royce, which has no connection with Rolls-Royce cars, a marque owned by the Germany auto maker BMW — will likely make for uncomfortable reading in the countries where bribes were paid.

Rolls-Royce gets deferred prosecution deal as long as it abides by settlement

The luxury vehicle company said this week it would pay $800m in total to resolve bribery probes in the US, UK and Brazil
Companies
1 day ago

The rich get richer as the populists get more popular

A year of shock reversals for political establishments at the hands of populists proved good for the super rich who saw their fortunes surge by ...
World
22 days ago

In Thailand, investigators found some $36m in bribes and incentives were paid between 1991 and 2005 to intermediaries — including "agents of the State of Thailand and employees of Thai Airways" — to help the company win lucrative jet engine deals. A Thai Airways statement said the company will "gather information from all the sources in order to investigate the matter thoroughly ... When all facts have been compiled and reviewed ... the airline will determine appropriate actions to take on any corruption found".

Sansern Poljiak, secretary-general of Thailand’s anti-corruption watchdog the National Anti-Corruption Commission, said that his staff were "seeking more information" from UK and US authorities before deciding whether to launch their own probe. He warned that some of the allegations unveiled by British investigators may have occurred too long ago to bring criminal charges, although civil compensation claims could still be made.

The public data released by the British courts does not name implicated individuals, but millions went to someone dubbed "Intermediary 3" who passed "success fee" money to Thai Airways staff and government officials. The corruption claims cover a period when Thailand saw significant economic and aviation sector growth — and was mostly governed by civilian governments.

Thai Airways has long had a close relationship with the country’s powerful military, police and government elites. Its board routinely contains senior police and military officers. In Indonesia, the country’s Corruption Eradication Commission announced on Thursday that Satar had been named a suspect for allegedly receiving kickbacks from Rolls-Royce in exchange for buying planes fitted with the company’s engines.

Satar is accused of accepting €1.2m and $180,000 in cash, as well as goods with a value of $2m while he was head of the airline from 2005 to 2014, according to the agency, which said the corruption was alleged to have taken place in Indonesia and Singapore.

AFP

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Stals says public protector misquoted him in Absa ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Anglo shortlists bidders for its coal assets
Companies / Mining
3.
State’s truck plan unfeasible, says Isuzu chief
Companies / Industrials
4.
Leaked public protector report creates wrong ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Legal advice boosts IPPs' case against Eskom
Companies / Energy

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.