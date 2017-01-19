Thailand and Indonesia probe alleged Rolls-Royce corruption

In Thailand, investigators found some $36m in bribes and incentives were paid between 1991 and 2005 to intermediaries — including "agents of the State of Thailand and employees of Thai Airways" — to help the company win lucrative jet engine deals. A Thai Airways statement said the company will "gather information from all the sources in order to investigate the matter thoroughly ... When all facts have been compiled and reviewed ... the airline will determine appropriate actions to take on any corruption found".

Sansern Poljiak, secretary-general of Thailand’s anti-corruption watchdog the National Anti-Corruption Commission, said that his staff were "seeking more information" from UK and US authorities before deciding whether to launch their own probe. He warned that some of the allegations unveiled by British investigators may have occurred too long ago to bring criminal charges, although civil compensation claims could still be made.

The public data released by the British courts does not name implicated individuals, but millions went to someone dubbed "Intermediary 3" who passed "success fee" money to Thai Airways staff and government officials. The corruption claims cover a period when Thailand saw significant economic and aviation sector growth — and was mostly governed by civilian governments.

Thai Airways has long had a close relationship with the country’s powerful military, police and government elites. Its board routinely contains senior police and military officers. In Indonesia, the country’s Corruption Eradication Commission announced on Thursday that Satar had been named a suspect for allegedly receiving kickbacks from Rolls-Royce in exchange for buying planes fitted with the company’s engines.

Satar is accused of accepting €1.2m and $180,000 in cash, as well as goods with a value of $2m while he was head of the airline from 2005 to 2014, according to the agency, which said the corruption was alleged to have taken place in Indonesia and Singapore.

