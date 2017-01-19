Revitalised Revlon raises sales target
The beauty giant targets a place among the top 10 global brands by sprucing up products and increasing marketing effort, CEO says
New York — Revlon, the beauty giant that bought Elizabeth Arden in 2016, aims to reach $5bn in sales within five years by reinvigorating brands and stepping up marketing, CEO Fabian Garcia, told employees in a video memo.
Revlon would become a top 10 global beauty brand by hitting that target, he said.
Including Elizabeth Arden, the company generates $3bn in sales in a year. Before the combination, Revlon ranked 22nd among beauty brands, according to Women’s Wear Daily.
"Brands don’t get old, marketers get lazy," Garcia said in an interview. "Instead of going out and paying outrageous valuations for new brands, we need to spend that money rebuilding and revitalising our iconic brands," he added.
As part of a reorganisation plan, four teams will be created to focus on the Revlon brand, Elizabeth Arden products, fragrances and the company’s other labels, including Almay.
The company’s $419m purchase of the unprofitable Elizabeth Arden was seen as a surprise by investors who speculated Revlon was an acquisition target rather than a buyer.
Strategic Alternatives
A year ago, the investment firm led by Ron Perelman, which owns 77% of Revlon, said it was considering "strategic alternatives" for the business. Now, the premium brand is expanding Revlon’s product categories and geographical footprint.
Revlon’s approach veers from that of its competitors, which have been buying up independent brands to drive growth and attract millennials.
Estee Lauder recently snapped up Too Faced, and L’Oreal acquired IT Cosmetics, both deals topping $1bn.
Each Revlon team will make a three-year growth plan and set priorities and strategies for their labels, said Garcia, who joined the company in April.
The new structure would help Revlon identify investment areas quicker and let it react faster to consumer needs domestically and abroad, he said. North America makes up almost 60% of revenue.
The company aims to beef up sales in China, South Korea, Japan and Taiwan, Garcia said. Across the industry, Asia accounted for 37% of retail beauty sales in 2015, the
biggest region, according to data from Euromonitor.
Today’s beauty shopper buys multiple brands at different price points and wants them accessible from both brick-and-mortar and online retailers, Garcia said.
The company has enlisted singers Gwen Stefani and Ciara as its new global brand ambassadors to capture younger consumers, who increasingly turn to social media for makeup and shopping advice.
Revlon plans to announce a new ambassador and advertising campaign for Elizabeth Arden in the spring, Garcia said.
"We need to get our brands in the hand of the consumer however and whenever they decide to shop," the former Colgate-Palmolive executive said.
Job Cuts
As part of its restructuring plan, Revlon said earlier in January it would eliminate 350 jobs and more than $140m in costs. The company is consolidating offices and eliminating duplicate activities with Elizabeth Arden.
"As we realise those savings more quickly, there will be more money to invest" in marketing, Garcia said in the interview. He did not expect further job cuts, he said.
Revlon has worked to revive growth after demand slowed and its shares tumbled 19% in 2015. Sales gained in the three quarters prior to the Elizabeth Arden acquisition.
Revlon shares rose as much as 8.2% to $34.80 in New York trading on Tuesday, the biggest intraday gain since July.
Moving forward, Revlon will be more selective in choosing celebrities to develop fragrances to avoid missteps such as its partnerships with Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift, Garcia said.
While the celebrity fragrance market overall has been hit by a drop in demand, Elizabeth Arden has had success with its Britney Spears and Elizabeth Taylor scents, he said. The company had to figure out how it "can sustain the growth and make a business model that’s more profitable for both parties", Garcia said.
Bloomberg
