Diageo mulls raising United Spirits stake

Under Indian stock market rules, Diageo could raise its stake to just under 75% without triggering a delisting offer. The current value of a 20% stake in United Spirits is about $940m.

"The strategic rationale for such a transaction seems compelling, and we believe the timing would make sense," Morgan Stanley analysts led by Olivier Nicolai wrote in a note on Tuesday, citing United Spirits’s recent share underperformance amid concerns including regulations and a pending goods and service tax in India.

Sales at the Indian company have stalled since growing 13.3% in the year ended March 2013, and are expected to rise just 3.9% in the year ended March 2017, according to the average of 20 analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Growth Driver

India "is an important driver of growth" for Diageo and a key area of focus in the current fiscal year, the British distiller’s CEO, Ivan Menezes, said in July, when he reiterated the company’s medium-term goal for double-digit growth at United Spirits.

The UK distiller agreed to acquire a stake in United Spirits, the maker of McDowell’s No 1 whisky and Romanov vodka, in 2012. The company bought a further 26% stake through an open offer in 2014 to raise its holding to 54.8%.

Diageo "will have to show some solid results by acquiring further control at lower cost" after its stake acquisition in 2014, said Arun Kejriwal, founder of advisory firm Kejriwal Research & Investment Services.

A deal would appeal to Diageo, which "may be able to raise its market share in India by selling more of its brands through United Spirits", Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Catherine Lim said. Prospects for whisky consumption in India are attractive, projected to rise 3.6% on average from 2017 to 2020, compared with an average drop of 0.5% in China, she said.

The parent company had been at odds with United Spirits’s former chairman, Vijay Mallya, asking the Indian businessman to resign in 2015 after an internal investigation found that company funds were diverted to other entities under his control.

Mallya initially refused to quit, denying any wrongdoing. The two sides reached an agreement in 2016 that paid the executive $75m not to compete or interfere with the company for five years, and he resigned with immediate effect in February.

