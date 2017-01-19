SINOTRUK PARTNERSHIP
Dangote joint venture to set up $100m truck plant in Nigeria
The joint venture aims to meet an expected increased demand for transport as Nigeria’s government focuses on boosting agriculture
Lagos — Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has teamed up with China’s heavy-duty truck group, Sinotruk, to set up a $100m plant to assemble trucks and cars in Nigeria for local use and export, the executive director of Dangote Group said.
The joint venture, which is 65%-owned by Dangote and 35% by Sinotruk, will assemble components and knocked-down parts imported from Sinotruk to the Nigerian plant.
It aims to meet an expected increased demand for transport in the country as the government focuses on boosting agriculture and farmers need to move goods across the country.
Edwin Devakumar said the first trucks would be rolled out next week. The plant had the capacity to assemble 16 trucks a day and would export to West Africa. He said it would expand into vehicle manufacturing.
"[The Dangote Group] has a fleet size of 12,000 trucks … and are large users. One of the biggest challenges is logistics, because we do not have a proper transport network," he said.
Last March, Dangote bid for a majority stake in Peugeot Automobile Nigeria.
The results of the sale have not yet been released.
Turning to Dangote’s other interests, Devakumar said Dangote was on track to launch its $17bn oil refinery plant, with the first crude going into the plant in October 2019. It will handle 650,000 barrels per day.
However, he said, the company would scale down operations in its flour milling, sugar refinery and tomato processing businesses due to dollar shortages to fund the importation of raw materials.
Nigeria is grappling with dollar shortages brought on by low prices for oil, its mainstay, and which have hammered its currency and shrunk its foreign reserves, triggering its first recession in 25 years.
"Where the foreign exchange is not available, we are cutting down our operations," Devakumar said.
"For example, we had a vegetable oil refinery, we have shut it down, we had a tomato based processing plant, we have shut it down."
Dangote’s cement business was continuing as its main raw material — limestone — could be sourced at home, he said.
Devakumar said the firm commissioned a new cement plant in Sierra Leone last week and expected a plant in the Republic of Congo to begin production this year.
Reuters
