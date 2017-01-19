Dangote joint venture to set up $100m truck plant in Nigeria

Lagos — Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has teamed up with China’s heavy-duty truck group, Sinotruk, to set up a $100m plant to assemble trucks and cars in Nigeria for local use and export, the executive director of Dangote Group said.

The joint venture, which is 65%-owned by Dangote and 35% by Sinotruk, will assemble components and knocked-down parts imported from Sinotruk to the Nigerian plant.

It aims to meet an expected increased demand for transport in the country as the government focuses on boosting agriculture and farmers need to move goods across the country.

Edwin Devakumar said the first trucks would be rolled out next week. The plant had the capacity to assemble 16 trucks a day and would export to West Africa. He said it would expand into vehicle manufacturing.

"[The Dangote Group] has a fleet size of 12,000 trucks … and are large users. One of the biggest challenges is logistics, because we do not have a proper transport network," he said.

Last March, Dangote bid for a majority stake in Peugeot Automobile Nigeria.

The results of the sale have not yet been released.