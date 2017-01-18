BUSINESS DAY TV: Last year’s battered small caps could be this year’s winners

BDTV: You can’t win them every year, only Sygnia shining within that portfolio. What’s interesting though is that that’s not the stock that re-emerges amongst your top picks for 2017 — but CIG (Consolidated Infrastructure Group) does, having lost over 20% last year. So what’s the investment case that’s keeping you locked in on that front?

AC: In many cases, companies that I follow, in CIL’s case, or CIG, it’s been in my portfolio every year for the last five years. It’s been a fantastic performer literally for five consecutive years and in 2016 there were a number of parameters, particularly investor perception, because one of its largest interests is an oil reprocessing operation in Angola and as the Angolan economy was battered by low oil prices and an inability to take hard currency out of the country, the market believed that CIL’s profits would be impinged because of the Angolan situation. That was completely false and CIG reported a very good profit during the course of the year.

So in many cases it’s sentiment and misconception regarding a company that can actually hamper its share price performance.

BDTV: If that is the case though, is that misconception and that lack of understanding that’s hampering the stock being cleared up? Is anything being done to provide more clarity about just how good an investment story this is?

AC: Absolutely. Management in their results presentation last November were at great pains, and detailed in their slide presentations to investors, the underlying dynamics of operating in difficult African countries and the initiatives they have taken to adjust to difficult environments. And I think we’ll see again in the next couple of years the true strength of certain companies that operate in difficult markets come through and CIL is certainly one of those. Hence it’s back in my top five.

BDTV: Okay let’s take a look at your next one, Astral Foods — largely, one assumes, having to do with the change in weather, the rains that have come and the recovery that’s expected to foster for a company like this?

AC: Absolutely. I cover the food and agricultural sector alongside small to mid caps and it’s a passionate area of mine. I can say that given that we’ve had two years of excessive drought in this country, and with the maize price having shot up last year, and a dramatic impact on food price inflation and the profits of many food companies, poultry and milling and baking companies — what we’re saying is complete reversal this year. The rains have been very good, particularly in the maize-growing areas, and they had a very important meeting yesterday with Senwes, which is the country’s largest grain handler and grain trader, and they indicate to me that the key date for investors to keep an eye on is January 26, when the Crop Estimate Committee comes up with their first indication of the size of the maize harvest in 2017.

The current market guesstimate is around 11.5-to 12-million tons but [there are] informed investors out there who believe it could be 14-million tons. The rain has been very good and if we had a very good February and March weather pattern, we could see a bumper recovery in the maize price, which means that there will be much lower input costs to many food companies. Hence Astra on the poultry side, we saw a 91% fall in its profits last year because of input costs and imports. You could see a dramatic bounce-back this year.

BDTV: So let’s take a look at that because lower input costs lead to, yes, margin recovery — is it enough to make a player like this competitive and contend against forces like those of the chicken imports that the industry battles?

AC: The imports will always be an issue until there’s either more government tariffs or there’s some form of cost containment domestically. What we’re seeing today is that the domestic industry is reasonably competitive and the imports are flooding in to a certain extent, hence recent tariffs imposed by [Trade and Industry] Minister [Rob] Davies on imported chicken leg quarters from the EU.

In Astral’s particular case they procure around 800,000 tons of maize per year which is a substantial amount of money. If you extrapolate at the current spot price of maize and the future price of maize if we have a larger harvest, it’s all theoretical at this stage. The imputed impact to Astral could be a R1.2bn per year benefit to lower the cost line. Notwithstanding imports, if a company suddenly has a dramatic swing in its cost base to the better, that will feed through its stronger earnings and stronger profits and the market will look through the difficulties in certain areas and move the price higher. And Astral has been moving very strongly in the last couple of weeks on the JSE as it looks through difficulties to a lower input cost going forward.

BDTV: Let’s try to blitz through a last couple here, Kaap Agri and Zeder. You’re looking at the listing of that on the JSE to actually bolster things along, so — investment case there?

AC: Well Kaap Agri is currently an OTC [over-the-counter] stock. There’s no firm intention by the company to list. However, it’s an analyst’s job to have an inquiring mind and to perhaps dig a little bit deeper. And it is my belief that Zeder Investments, which is the largest shareholder in Kaap Agri with 40%, is looking to realise value from a fairly flat, moribund portfolio. It has a very large stake in Pioneer Foods, which is another stock in my top stocks for 2017, and Kaap Agri, if it moves from the OTC board into the retail bourse, could see a dramatic rerating of its share price, purely because I nicknamed the company many years ago the Boere Massmart or the Afrikaner Massmart. It’s basically working [like] a Massmart but it’s in the rural and farming areas. It’s a very well-run operation, highly profitable and it’s currently trading on an 8.5 PE [price-earnings ratio]. There were comparative companies in the retail sector, Cashbuild and Massmart trade on PEs of between 18 and 22. So I’m saying if a company were to list, it would be an automatic rerating of its quality stock. I’m not saying that Kaap is going to list but my belief is that perhaps it could and if it does, if there’s an inkling of that listing coming this year, that stock will fly.

BDTV: Ansys, in the meantime, is a stock that has come under quite a bit of pressure. Is it the valuation more than anything else that’s providing the incentive for you right now? Because certainly the stock is looking cheap on a two-year view.

AC: Ansys … has been one of the best-performing stocks in the last three years. You could have bought the company three years ago at 30c a share. Today it’s at a new 52-week high at R1.74, it’s up about 25% since I put my recommendation out two weeks ago. I’m not saying that’s all me but as the only analyst that covers the stock, and highlighting a smaller liquid stock to a wider audience, perhaps the market catches a stock there it perhaps missed.

In Ansys’s case it’s run by a very well-respected black entrepreneur called Teddy Daka who is the chairman of a very large facilities management company called Aurecon domestically, and he’s put his own money where his mouth is and invested in this technology company and the stock going forward has now turned positive. It’s making very good profits and at the interim stage made a very healthy contribution to its earnings line. On my forward expectation to March 2017 of 17c per share in earnings, the stock when I wrote this was trading at a PE of seven times and it’s now had a very good run and my target valuation is R2.25. But between you and me, I believe it could go to R3.