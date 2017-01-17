Shoprite and Steinhoff release full of hot air

Turns out that was a bit misleading. It should have read: "Lots of fuzzy chat about creating the sort of African retail champion that would ensure the enthusiastic backing of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), but few real details."

The most important detail left out was the exchange ratio that was going to be used in the Steinhoff share-for-Shoprite share exchange. It was perhaps understandable. The controlling shareholders in these two listed entities – essentially Christo Wiese and the PIC – wanted to get their ducks in a row and see how the market responded to the idea before announcing the very detail that would make or break the deal.

But it’s now almost five weeks later and we’re still waiting for an announcement about that all-important detail. In fact it is so important that on December 14, the joint announcement would have been much more useful if it had merely stated: "The Steinhoff share-for-Shoprite share exchange will be X" and left out all the guff about an African retail champion.

So what’s the delay? Some or other form of this deal has been on the cards for a long time. The plan to pay Shoprite’s just-retired CEO a R50m bonus was the final detail that needed to be sorted out before the go-button could be pushed. That was done months ago. But here we still are, waiting.

And, while we wait, we can hear the minority shareholders, particularly those in Shoprite, muttering about the absence of compelling sense and the danger of being squeezed out at an unacceptable exchange rate.

Meanwhile, in the past week, Shoprite’s share price has recovered a bit of the value it lost on the initial announcement.