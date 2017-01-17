Samsung to shed light on fires

Seoul — A Samsung Electronics investigation into what caused some Galaxy Note 7 smartphones to catch fire has concluded that the battery was the main culprit, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The world’s biggest smartphone maker is seeking to put behind it one of the biggest product safety failures in tech history as it prepares to launch the Galaxy S8, one of its flagship phones, sometime in the first half of 2017.

Investors and analysts say it is critical for Samsung to provide a convincing and detailed explanation about what went wrong with the Note 7 and how it will prevent such problems from recurring if it is to regain consumer trust.

"They’ve got to make sure they come clean and they’ve got to reassure buyers as to why this won’t happen again," said Bryan Ma, Singapore-based analyst for researcher IDC.

The results of the investigation would likely be announced on January 23, a day before the company announced fourth-quarter earnings results, said the person, who was not authorised to speak publicly on the matter and declined to be identified.

Koh Dong-jin, head of Samsung’s mobile business, would likely announce the results as well as new measures the company was taking to prevent similar problems in future devices, the person said.

Samsung initially announced a recall of about 2.5-million Note 7 phones in September 2016 and identified the cause of the fire as a manufacturing process problem at one of its suppliers, later identified as affiliate Samsung SDI. But new Note 7s, with what Samsung said were safe batteries from a different supplier, continued to catch fire, forcing the company to permanently halt sales of the device and dealing a 6.1-trillion won ($5.2bn) blow to Samsung’s operating profit over three quarters.

While prospects for its smartphone business this year remain a major question mark, profits are expected to rise on the back of rising memory chip prices and growing sales of light-emitting diode screens for smartphones.

