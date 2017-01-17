GM announces $1bn US investment plan

Southfield — General Motors on Tuesday announced a $1bn US investment plan comprised mostly of spending on models and plants long in the works, becoming the latest vehicle maker to answer to pressure from president-elect Donald Trump to create jobs.

The US’s top car maker will add or retain about 7,000 salaried and hourly workers, including almost 2,000 in domestic factories, spokesman Pat Morrissey said. The announcement was accelerated after Trump urged the company last week to follow Ford Motor and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and detail US spending plans, said a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the matter was private.

Earlier on Tuesday, Korea’s Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors said they would increase US investment over the next five years and consider building a new plant in the country. Trump praised Ford and Fiat Chrysler last week for plans to spend on US factories after threatening for months to slap Mexico-built vehicles with a 35% import tax. The president-elect is taking credit mostly for expenditures the companies would have made anyway, according to Maryann Keller, an independent motor industry consultant.

"This is the normal course of business," Keller said of GM. "All they’re doing is announcing investments that they would have made anyway."

Car makers are eager to cooperate with the incoming administration as they prepare to ask for favours including weaker fuel economy rules and lower corporate taxes. And the motor industry is not alone: Wal-Mart Stores will create about 10,000 retail jobs, the country’s largest private employer said on Tuesday.