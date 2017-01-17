Atlas Copco to split off mining tools business

Stockholm — Atlas Copco plans to break itself up and list its mining tools business in the biggest shake-up of the Swedish company that could spark takeover interest.

A newly created company with annual sales of about 28-billion krona ($3.14bn) will focus on mining and construction-equipment making, and will be spun off to shareholders in a tax-free distribution, the Stockholm-based company said in a statement on Monday.

Under the plan that will see the departure of longstanding CEO Ronnie Leten, Atlas Copco will retain the compressor and vacuum businesses that have revenue of 74-billion krona.

Along with Nordic peers such as Sandvik and Metso, Atlas Copco has suffered a downturn in sales to miners as falling commodity prices crimped their investments.

Atlas’s mining-equipment business has weathered the downturn better than competitors, according to Swedbank analyst Anders Roslund.

"The new company is a business that a large player like Caterpillar or Komatsu might be interested in buying," Roslund said by phone.

Financial Effect

Atlas Copco will work towards the plan being put to shareholders in 2018, according to the statement. The company said it did not expect a large financial effect from the move.

Rather than being a decision to unlock hidden value, the move could be aimed at allowing management to sharpen its focus and to avoid becoming a conglomerate, Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in a note.

"The board and management believe that long-term shareholder value will be created," chairman Hans Stråberg said in the statement.

Atlas Copco shares rose 1.1% to 282.30 krona in midday trade, giving the firm a market capitalisation of 336-billion krona.

There is nothing "concerning around the departure of Leten" although it could be viewed as negative initially "given the success of the company under his stewardship", according to the Morgan Stanley note.

During the seven and a half years of Belgium-born Leten’s tenure at the helm of the company, Atlas Copco’s share price increased more than threefold.

He is leaving at his own behest in April, according to a separate statement, and will be replaced by Mats Rahmstrom, a Swede who is a senior executive vice-president and head of the industrial technique business.

The appointment of Rahmstrom was positive as the company’s industrial technique division "has been a very strong unit", Roslund said.

Bloomberg